To Freedom: USC's McKissick Museum explores path of runaway slaves

Undoubtedly the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman is credited with having led at least 70 enslaved people to freedom before the Civil War, according to the National Park System. After she herself escaped bondage on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1849, she repeatedly returned South to guide family members and others through treacherous territory.
It is said that she preferred the winter months when fewer people were out and about; she also favored a Saturday night to begin each escape to freedom, since printed notices of runaways would not appear until Monday in the local papers.
Imagining the first moments of departure and the many perils along the Underground Railroad is at the heart of a new installation at the University of South Carolina's McKissick Museum. The brainchild of John Dowell, a professor emeritus at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia, the exhibition, “Paths to Freedom,” is divided into two parts.
On the four walls of the second-floor gallery space are seventeen unframed photographs printed on canvas. Following the prints counterclockwise from the gallery entrance, they trace the process by which enslaved people made the decision to flee, and the psychological and spiritual ramifications of the deed itself.
It all begins with the black-and-white image of a tree-framed cotton field in the moonlight, a piece entitled “Almost Time.” Dowell said he was inspired to take night photos of a North Carolina cottonfield, in part, because of stories his grandmother told him of her early life picking cotton on land not far from Augusta, Georgia. At night, Dowell said the cotton field seemed haunted by dreams of his grandmother and the countless African Americans who toiled in such fields, who must have imagined what it might be like to heed freedom’s call.
In a second image, entitled “Ancestral Dance,” the spirits of those that lived and died in servitude hover above the ground, their arms outstretched in silent benediction.
As they move through the exhibit, visitors must confront what the artist imagines might have been the stages, both physical and psychic, of this momentous journey to freedom. The largest image, a wide horizontal work entitled “Night Before the Run,” features images that might have flashed across an enslaved person's closed eyelids like a newsreel: a tree with moss on the north side, a safehouse, a long, dark tunnel. The tunnel represents how the freedom-seeker may have envisioned the “underground railroad” conceit.
In the center of the gallery floor hangs the second part of Dowell’s exhibition; a series of taffeta-fabric panels are positioned so visitors must navigate the spaces between like the passages of a labyrinth. This immersive experience is augmented by a soundscape recorded by the artist.
With labels like “Just Keep Straight,” “Just Breathe” and “There is Still Hope,” these panels reflect the interior monologue of the runaways as they navigate the secret route to freedom. Several feature bodies of water, which are crossed sometimes to confuse dogs that might've been tracking their progress. In the night sky above each path, sometimes a candle glows to indicate a temporary sanctuary. Or a wisp of light hovers on high to signal that an ancestral spirit sends encouragement to the fearful and weary.
The exhibit runs at the McKissick Museum from July 12 to Dec. 16. As part of the programming planned to contextualize the exhibition, Dowell will be in Columbia on Sept. 26 to discuss his personal motivation for constructing “Paths to Freedom.” Admission is free for this special event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the museum. Guest curator Dr. Frank Martin and Assistant Director of the USC African American Studies program Dr. Nancy Tolson will speak on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. about their individual interpretations of the installation. These ancillary events are supported by a grant from SC Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.