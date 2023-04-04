Review: Jeff Donovan exhibit at Mike Brown Contemporary packs a visual punch

Highly anticipated is any new exhibition by Jeff Donovan, who's long been a fixture in the Columbia arts scene. The show that recently opened at Mike Brown Contemporary does not disappoint. Though small in number and size, the mixed media pieces pack a considerable visual punch.

The 14 works are divided equally into figural and geometric studies. Let’s examine the former first.

Donovan has long been known for his use of the human figure, albeit in exaggerated forms and quirky situations. In two pieces on board, for example, a male interacts with a pit bull. In “Man and Dog” the figure cradles the dog; in “Pitt Smoking,” the dog leans against the reclining human. In the former, the figure’s left arm is unnaturally elongated to encompass the dog’s reclining form, thus also accentuating the close, protective nature of their relationship. In “Pitt Smoking,” the heads of both the man and the dog are enlarged so that their facial expressions are hard to miss: the man’s wariness and the cigarette-smoking dog’s apparent nonchalance.

The smoking dog also offers evidence of another Donovan trademark, the frequent use of magic realism. Along these lines, the current show also offers the visitor a naked male incongruously bathing in a bowl-shaped tub in the middle of a village and a box stuffed with a naked female and emblazoned with the words “spare parts.” Often an artist’s intended message can be conveyed best by venturing beyond what most of us would consider realistic. A man bathing “au naturel” in full sight of his fellow villagers conveys the concept of vulnerability most compellingly, and the discarded female figure trumpets the exploitation of women in our society.

Taken as a grouping, these figural pieces, one might argue, are the visual equivalent of Honore de Balzac’s series of novels that come under the title “La Comedie humaine” or the “human comedy,” an exploration of humanity in both its constructive and destructive guises.

Along with the pieces already described, there are works that focus on geometric forms, both simplified buildings as a whole and in part. I was particularly drawn to a piece entitled “Little House on Little Hill,” which features a depiction of a 3-D box building not unlike one that children first learn to draw when they are discovering perspective. The white-sided structure with its red roof is set against a barren hillside. The loneliness of the scene is palpable and so is the compulsion to pierce the picture surface and enter the darkened doorway of the structure.

It is impossible to avoid a psychological, and in some cases, emotional response to Donovan’s diminutive, carefully crafted images. A piece like “Building Block,” which features the triangular confluence of wall and roof, speaks of impenetrability. Add a human figure to the mix, as in “Concrete Literalist,” which features a man with his face pressed full-on against a wall made of cinder blocks, and one has another reason for claustrophobia or the feeling of entrapment.

On the other side of hope there is “Outside Corner” with the edge of a roof as its focal point, drawing the eye upward toward the sky. And yet, not to lift the spirit unnecessarily so, Donovan provides us with “The Folly of Contrasts” in which a set of steps clearly culminate in no safe platform.

Not only the compelling imagery but also the small physical size of these works demand that one move closer to the painted and sometimes waxed surface, forcing one to confront each individual piece and reaffirming Mike Brown Contemporary’s status as the perfect exhibition space for an intimate aesthetic experience.