Review: Columbia Museum of Art's Forward Together exhibit packs a visual punch

While growing up in Columbia's Frogtown, a historically Black neighborhood, a young Patrick Diamond was denied admission to the city art museum because of the color of his skin.
Now, the passionate art collector, and his wife, Judy, are filling a museum like the one that rejected him with their impressive collection of art by Black artists.
The transition from admiring art to collecting it was not long for the Diamonds. Over their 40-plus years of marriage, they've amassed an important representative collection, of which about twenty works are on display in the Focus Gallery of the Columbia Museum of Art through April 2.
The Diamonds’ quest has been both aesthetic and educational. They sought out the best works by the best Black artists, and in so doing, assembled stunning images that reflect some of the enduring strengths of the Black community, including the emphasis on faith and family.
The most impressive pieces in their CMA exhibition comprise the serigraph series — essentially, silkscreen prints — for which Jacob Lawrence, one of the leading Black painters of the late 20th Century, is perhaps best known.
This set of eight serigraphs produced in 1989-90 was inspired by “The Book of Genesis.”
Each work, measuring 28-inches-by 22½-inches, tackles a different stage in the creation of the universe, with the Biblical-centered supposition that our planet came first.
In all eight, an impassioned evangelist, dressed in voluminous robes whose color changes in nearly every image, dominates the stage. His congregation is mesmerized by his narrative, which takes them through the various stages of Genesis with each stage clearly viewed in the radius windows surrounding the principal worship space.
In the first of eight, "All Was Void," the figure holds his arms skyward, hands clasped, as if summoning the force of creativity required to make something from nothing, in successive images: the firmament and the waters; grass, trees, and other vegetation; the day and night and stars; the fowls of air and fishes of the sea, beasts of the earth; and finally, man and woman.
In the eighth image the work was done, and God’s congregation kneels in worship. Each of the eight images demonstrates Lawrence’s characteristic method of building up his forms with vibrantly colored abstract and figurative elements.
Regular visitors to the CMA will also be happy to see works by two other artists with connections to the museum.
South Carolina’s very own Leo Twiggs, a program-building professor at S.C. State University, is represented by a Batik painting entitled “Sunday Couple.” Social realist Elizabeth Catlett, who was the subject of a one-woman show at the CMA, joins the 20 artists in the exhibit, with a dramatic black and white lithograph proclaiming “Black is Beautiful.”
Given the preponderance of what most observers would call modern art in the exhibit, four monochromatic etchings by early 20th-century master Henry Ossawa Tanner offer a refreshing change of pace.
The carefully composed landscape and genre scenes harken back to the Renaissance and the work of Rembrandt van Rijn. We have exotic locales like a mosque in Tangier, Morocco, and a key Biblical moment of Christ walking on water.
In short, "Forward Together," which takes its title from yet another Lawrence piece in the current show, is not a big exhibition, but the component parts taken collectively, still pack a big visual punch.