Review: Columbia Museum of Art exhibit highlights Catawba heritage

Curators at the Columbia Museum of Art might be fully justified if they were to claim that the special exhibition currently on view has been 4,500 years in the making. Archaeologists have discovered pottery fragments made by the Catawba or “people of the river” that date to that period of prehistory.

The only indigenous group in our state recognized by the federal government, the Catawba are also unique for their preservation of what is likely the oldest pottery tradition in this country. That claim alone makes a visit to this summer’s special exhibition “Resurgence and Renaissance“ a significant experience.

My own acquaintance with the artistry of the Catawba dates to the mid-1990s, following a major show of seven master potters at what was then NationsBank Plaza on Main Street. So impressed was I by the pots with effigy heads that I welcomed an invitation from a friend to introduce me to the late Sara Ayers, who is represented in the current exhibition by four ceramic vessels: a bird effigy bowl, a dog ashtray, a peace pipe and a large Indian head jar.

I subsequently visited Ayers in her West Columbia home where I soon learned that her personal approach to ceramic artistry matched that of her fellow Catawba practitioners down through the centuries. She and her husband Foxx would regularly venture some 70 miles to the current 700-acre Catawba reservation just east of Rock Hill, where they would dig clay from ancestral pits on the banks of the Catawba River. No matter where they may reside today, tribal potters still use those ancient pits.

After transporting the clay home, Ayers transformed her kitchen into a makeshift studio where she fashioned vessels that were subsequently fired in her backyard. Born on the reservation in 1919, Sara Ayers learned the craft from her mother. Although some men have become potters — Foxx Ayers sometimes made peace pipes — most Catawba ceramic artists are women, and it’s mostly the women of the community who have kept the tradition alive.

The process that Ayers used has altered little over centuries. The clay is shaped freehand, using the coil method of adding snake-like coils one on the top of the other to create the central bowl form before adding embellishments. The pots are unglazed; their shiny surface is the result of burnishing with tools that are generally passed down in the family. What results is an almost glass-like sheen. Ayers would fire the pieces on a bed of coals surrounded by wood; the open pit firing results in a mottled surface ranging from tan to black.

Her pots were distinctive because of the effigy heads often affixed as handles; the current show includes Ayers vessels with bird, dog, and Indian heads. On my visit to her West Columbia home, I purchased one of the latter bowls replete with three feet and two Indian heads as handles. Each face with its circular “war bonnet” was shaped in a mold and then affixed to the bowl.

Some historians believe that the Catawba learned to make molds from Moravian potters in North Carolina. Some also claim that the heads are modeled after the likeness of King Hagler, who was an important Catawba chieftain just prior to the American Revolution. He is remembered for his peace negotiations with other Native American tribes like the Iroquois and Shawnee and for his assertion of Catawba land rights against the encroachment of European settlers.

In addition to nearly seventy ceramic vessels on display, the current exhibition includes textiles, baskets, and photographs. The digital photographs by Alex Osborn, who was born on the Catawba Reservation and now serves as a curator at the University of South Carolina-Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, put a human face on the exhibition since four of them are portraits of some of the potters represented in the show. Osborn also used a “digital paintbrush” to create a resonant still life entitled “Red Flowers.”

Although a departure from the centuries-old pottery tradition for which the Catawba are best known, Osborn’s experimentation with digital art is indicative of the abiding creativity of the “people of the river.”

“Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation Since 1973” is on view until September 3 at the Columbia Museum of Art; the exhibition is complemented by a number of ancillary programs, funded in part by SC Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit columbiamuseum.org for additional information.