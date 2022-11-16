Review: At the 2022 701 CCA Biennial finalist showcase, three women rule

Every two years the 701 Center for Contemporary Art holds a competition aimed at South Carolina artists no more than forty years of age.

The goal is to highlight the best work being done in our state by artists relatively early in their professional careers. Finalists in this biennial survey are showcased in a special exhibition, and the winner ultimately receives a paid residency and a solo show at the center.

The exceptional work of all three female finalists — Jordan Sheridan and Brittany Watkins of Columbia and Kate Hooray Osmond of Charleston — can be viewed until January 15.

Among the more than two dozen pieces on display, some common threads are evident, particularly between the work of Sheridan and Watkins. Both of these talented artists are linked by materiality, in this case, fabric, and a focus on the psyche.

Visitors to the 701 CCA will undoubtedly be struck first by Sheridan’s imposing, immersive installation entitled “Illusory Stasis.” A self-styled “textile landscape,” the piece is essentially a large-scale maze composed of hand-woven fabric netting.

At its core, as visitors discover as they navigate the interior passageway, is a cocoon made of the same white fabric but illuminated within and without by blue and violet lights. The piece can be read as yet another work exploring the duality of Sheridan’s creative identity, both as the mother of a five-year-old and as a studio artist and teacher.

Visitors to the center may remember an earlier work by Sheridan entitled “The Mother,” which also used fabric to capture the complicated changes, both physiological and psychological, wrought by birthing and nurturing another human being. That earlier piece was darker and more menacing; I remember having to crouch down to navigate the interior of the draped installation, which dominated a corner of the gallery. In other words, the challenges of maternity were most evident.

This latest work is brighter and more inviting; and although the title indicates that “stasis” or equilibrium is deceptive, it is still a wished-for and comforting concept.

Fabric is also the material that holds imaginative sway in the works of Brittany Watkins, particularly in her large-scale installation “Evolution of Self” situated in the alcove to the left of the gallery entrance. Created specifically for that space, the piece “breaks” the traditional fourth wall to give visitors a glimpse of yet another psychological landscape by using both fabric and color.

In this case, lampshades dangle from the ceiling in a perhaps vainglorious attempt to shed light on how the mind reconstructs memory. As our eyes travel from the upper part of the wall with its suspended shades, we ultimately reach the floor inhabited by padded furniture in various states of completeness, some upended, but all in the most intense saturated blue.

Thus, the artist uses her own visual vocabulary to depict a descent into the subconscious where seemingly mysterious psychic forces are at work to recover or reconstruct what we have once thought was lost.

Also compelling is a set of twelve, small-scale mixed media paintings that merge the imagery of psychological introspection — the landscape of the mind with its sometimes-sharp corners and mystifying doors and windows — with references to our digital culture, such as keypads and circuitry.

The general title for this series, “Analog Memories,” makes further reference to the artist’s current obsession with how technological advances sometimes mirror the wiring of the human brain.

The third biennial finalist is Kate Osmond, whose visual language might be said to harken back to an earlier industrial age, a time before computerized technology. “Just Give Us Time to Figure It Out,” for example, features a glittering city — the artist uses gold leaf and holographic vinyl to give this fanciful urban landscape a shimmering glow.

The centrally placed transportational infrastructure leads the eye into the canvas and toward a glowing sunrise. The message here is optimistic, reflective of an age when human ingenuity — in this case, urban planning — held all the answers to a better life.

Similarly, the acrylic entitled “Cycle” offers a view of an industrial site upon which a happy sun shines brightly. This was the vaunted hope of mass production, bringing about an equalization of resources, an extension of the world’s wealth to a greater proportion of the population.

Thus, the cityscape showcases a vision that predates the sometimes-disastrous mistakes of urban renewal, and the factory scene, an industrial golden age before manufacturing sites became “brownfield” wastelands.

The metallic colors and geometric shapes, particularly the circles, some subdivided into glowing segments, echo the exuberance of Art Deco era of the 1920s and 30s, a period between the two world wars when the promises of the “Machine Age” still gripped the popular imagination. Thus, Osmond’s alluringly patterned pieces bedazzle the eye and, at the same time, offer ironic commentary on the shattered dreams of an earlier era.

All in all, this compelling show of the work of the 2022 CCA Biennial finalists offers a fine cross section of current artistic practice in our state, from the conceptual to the abstract.

The exhibition is also a promising first effort by the center’s new director Caitlin Bright, who had the challenging task of mounting the sixth installment of this important biennial during her first month on the job. Bright days are surely ahead for both her and these outstanding finalists.

701 CCA Biennial Finalist Showcase

Through Jan. 15. 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whale St. Free. 701cca.org.