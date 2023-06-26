Review: 701 CCA's artist-in-residence offers interactive, fluid gallery

Experimentation is the name of the game at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art. Indeed, the latest exhibition offers visitors an uncurated, aesthetic experience — something fluid and not fixed.

Until Aug. 20, one can interact with the CCA’s latest artist-in-residence during regular operating hours as he works on his latest installation. Interruptions are welcome. Recently I spent a pleasant hour chatting with Tyrone Geter, who has turned the whole CCA gallery space into his personal studio for the length of his residency.

On the walls are some of his large-scale charcoal drawings, completed over the last two or three years, as well as an assortment of colorful paintings that date over a longer period of time. Geter himself admits that one of the unexpected benefits of using the commodious gallery as his workspace is that he has been able to take inventory of his latest pieces and make minor adjustments in some cases. Viewing the drawings and paintings spread out in this larger space has given him the opportunity to ponder the direction of his most recent creative output.

The focus of this work can be summed up in two words: climate change.

Tyrone Geter, who now splits his time between South Carolina — he is retired from the art department at Benedict College — and Africa, has long been concerned about the fate of our planet.

Indeed, his most characteristic pieces often offer visual commentary about humankind and our relationship to the natural world. Take, for example, an oil on board entitled “The Messenger,” which features a human head sporting a straw hat that appears to sprout with colorful vegetation. A bird and a butterfly rest on branches of a tree that grows from the crown of the helmet-shaped head covering, and the face of the “messenger” is fixed on the viewer as if intent on compelling us to heed the call of planetary stewardship.

Consider, as well, one of Geter’s monumental charcoal drawings entitled “Broken Wings,” in which a hooded female figure hovers over the earth’s surface. From the core of her being, a lightning bolt splits the central segment of the drawing down the middle, electrifying, and presumably healing, the injured wing of a slender bird in flight.

The message repeated over and over in these works is that the interconnectedness of all living things is to be respected.

The deleterious effects of climate change have upset the delicate balance of life on this planet, and Geter’s most recent pieces make incarnate his distress over humanity’s mindless exacerbation of the crisis. In a drawing entitled “Forgive Me Father, I Did Not Cause this Devastation,” a child appears buried up to his neck in a desolate landscape beneath a dark, threatening sky. In the present ecological crisis, children are the most vulnerable component of the human population.

In the three-part installation entitled “Father of My Father,” pollutants are the focus. The top part features an oil painting of a male figure from whose head emerges a blasted tree; beneath is a box containing the liquid detritus of the painter’s act and underneath the boxed bottles, an uprooted plant spied by the artist on a walk through his neighborhood. All three segments speak of humankind’s agency in planetary destruction.

Just like “Father of My Father,” a number of drawn and/or painted compositions currently on display are accompanied by found or artist-generated objects, most often placed upon the gallery floor immediately beneath the two-dimensional work. These mini-installations serve to extend the central work itself beyond the wall and closer to the viewer, intruding into “our” space and drawing us into the artist’s vision.

Besides pieces largely completed before his present residency, Geter is working nearly every day on a wall-mounted, multi-part drawing that takes up nearly the length of one of the gallery walls. The process by which he is tackling this project mirrors that of earlier works. He begins with a central figure and then branches out beyond that image to engage other parts of the picture plane. Geter does not do sketches in preparation for the finished work; instead, he builds his compositions intuitively.

Visitors to 701 CCA in the coming weeks can respond to and perhaps influence the trajectory of this mammoth work in progress. Tyrone Geter’s present residency offers an exciting opportunity to witness a master artist at work and to gain insight into his creative process at various stages in the completion of a large-scale piece.