Review: 6 Columbia-area artists' work on display in Vista gallery

Sometimes a loss is repaid with gains.

With the regrettable closing of If ART Gallery late last year, some were predicting the decline of the contemporary arts scene in Columbia. As a new year dawned, however, the space that once housed the late Wim Roefs’ brainchild has morphed into two commercial galleries, both admirably bracing the current three-facility arts hub — City Art is just across the way — that exists on the 1100 block of Lincoln Street.

One half of the building that housed If ART is now Mike Brown Contemporary. Operated by multi-talented artist and gallerist Michaela Pilar Brown, this gallery continues to represent most of the artists once adopted by Roefs. The other half of that storefront space has been rechristened as Mike Williams Art and reconfigured to suit the new proprietor’s demands.

One of those requirements is the desire to make art more accessible to all, not only to those intent upon an aesthetic experience but also those just strolling down the street on a sunny morning.

On the day of my recent visit to the new Mike Williams gallery, both points of ingress, one of them a large overhead door, were left wide open to the elements, thus providing a welcoming gesture to passers-by. I was more than happy to walk right in.

Currently on display is the gallery’s winter exhibition made up of the work of six local artists. Four of them — David Yaghjian, Stephen Chesley, Edward Winberly and Mike Williams — are old friends who have traditionally participated in a group exhibition this time of year. This year's gallery just happens to be in a different exhibit.

The works on display in this particular show offer a glimpse into each artists' visual vocabulary over time. For those familiar with the Columbia arts scene, they provide a chance to get reacquainted with some of the most compelling artists working today; for those relatively new to what is being produced professionally in the Midlands, the pieces in the winter exhibition serve as an excellent introduction to the distinctive subject matter and approach of these fine creative practitioners.

The largest work on view, just inside the threshold of the gallery, is by David Yaghjian. It is yet another of his whimsical, thought-provoking figural studies. The bald, soft-bellied figure featured in so many of these oils and cardboard sculptures is both a stand-in for the artist himself and a sort of “everyman” with whom all viewers might identify. He is most often faced with tasks that might daunt the bravest and strongest among us, fated to carry great weights or to maintain some sort of equilibrium in the most trying of circumstances. However, he seldom faces his challenges alone; often he has a monkey companion, a Darwinian nod to the timelessness of what we regard as the baggage of the human condition.

Equally distinctive are the atmospheric landscapes of Stephen Chesley, whom many might know best from his memorable collaboration with South Carolina Humanities on a series of fine art reprints of Archibald Rutledge’s fiction. Three different settings are featured in the current show, all of them, for the most part, exhibiting the characteristic Chesley formula: an illuminated background that casts in relief the foreground landscape features.

Principally known as a portraitist — the show includes two of his very accomplished likenesses in oil, a prizefighter “Conrad” and a dryad “Amanda,” the third amigo Edward Wimberly turns surrealist in the winter exhibition.

On view are several fantastical treatments of the most anthropomorphic of furniture, the chair. In addition to a back and legs, the armchair featured in several works, upholstered in a lush, emerald green that immediately captures the viewer’s attention, provides target practice for a cartoon mouse and pulsates in the aftermath of an earthquake.

Equally appealing are the steel sculptures and the acrylic and ink studies of aquatic life for which Mike Williams has built a reputation. Fish loom large in his artistic imagination. The casual viewer, for example, cannot help but be drawn to the frozen eye of the central “Tarpon” as the large fish spirals in its luminous watery environment.

Joining the “friendship four” for this special exhibition are Guy Allison and Ellen Emerson Yaghjian, David's wife.

Ellen Emerson Yaghjian is perhaps known best as a sculptor, represented in this show by her reductionist “Bird in Hand,” a pair of wings balanced on a bifurcated fold of steel — the bird and the hand reduced to their basic forms. In this show, however, I was more drawn to her small-scale acrylic landscapes, which similarly limit the basic elements of what is depicted, in this case, to a few blocks of color.

On the other end of the scale are the much more elaborately detailed images of Guy Allison. His “In the Studio,” for example, offers a host of floating pictorial elements, from squirting paint containers to miniature portraits, all framed within the geometric configuration, the legs and ledges, of a painter’s easel. If connected by the viewer’s eye, they form a setting of sorts; if perceived as separate entities, they read like some personal set of hieroglyphics.

The Winter Exhibition at Mike Williams Art runs until March 23. Now is the time to experience Columbia’s newest commercial art space and to pick up something fresh for the home at prices even the budget-conscious will applaud.