Art Review: Artist ventures 'Beyond Violet' in eye-tripping works

Most of us are familiar with lenticular imagery, even though the term itself may not be part of our everyday vocabulary. As children, we perhaps marveled at the winking eye decal we found at the bottom of the Cracker Jack box. As we grew older, we may have included in our Halloween decorating scheme plastic portraits of Victorian ladies and gentlemen who morphed into ghouls depending on how we held those images.

Until Oct. 5 at the McMaster Gallery on the USC campus, one artist offers ample evidence of how the lenticular process can be employed in the service of fine art. In essence, a lenticular photo blends two — but sometimes three images — that change from one to the other as the angle of observation shifts. Of the twenty photographs currently on view in the Christina Kerns exhibition entitled “Beyond Violet” — a reference to the highest frequencies of visible light, too high from the human eye to see — over half are lenticular experiments.

Perusing these pieces adds new meaning to the term “gallery crawl.” As one approaches each piece closeup, one image dominates; but as one passes by that some work, another image takes over. That’s perhaps the most common way of participating in the lenticular experience. I, however, prefer standing back about 10 feet from each photo, and with a slight adjustment of the head from side to side, one can see both images with a minimum of effort. A slight wiggle of the head reaps visual rewards.

My favorites are those that frame images within a frame, such as “Orange Grove,” wherein what appears to be a reflection of a painting of an alpine barn is set within a gold frame and superimposed on a cross section of an orange tree. There is also “Temporary Source,” wherein a cloud-filled sky captured in an ovoid frame appears to rest on a forest floor.

The key to a successful melding of one image into another is finding a dominant tonal match. In “Orange Grove,” for example, the wooden surface of the barn and the paneled wall against which the painted image rests are a close match for the color of the fruit clustered in the background foliage.

This same complementary tonal scheme is key to the success of “Roaming,” which pairs a nighttime landscape as seen from the windshield of a moving vehicle and a set of concrete steps descending toward an artificial surface pooled with puddles. The setting sun in the first image echoes the artificial light that illuminates the steps and reflective ground surface in the second.

Besides the 11 lenticular photos, Kerns, a Philadelphia-based artist who teaches at Lincoln University, has included nine archival pigment prints in the current show. The most resonant of these, I think, are those that grapple with natural phenomena like the burning of dried vegetation or the dribble of rain on glass. The latter piece, entitled “Raining Diamonds,” offers a glimpse of what appears to be autumn foliage as seen through a window blurred with moisture. This piece has much the same iridescence that is to be found in the lenticular works on Plexiglas.

The lenticular photograph has come a long way from the days of winking eyes and morphing ghouls; experimentation with the melding of two photographic images takes a leap forward with Christina Kerns’s current exhibition “Beyond Violet.”