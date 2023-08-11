A year into nonprofit status, Columbia Reparatory Dance Company puts on a show

The Columbia Repertory Dance Company presents “In Our Time” on Aug. 18 and 19 at the Columbia Museum of Art.

The performance explores different moments in life, expressing emotions and its' effect on the body through movement. It features many styles of dance choreographed by members of the company and guest artists.

The Columbia Repertory Dance Company is a bit different from many of the dance companies in Columbia. Bonnie Boiter-Jolley, managing director and co-founder of the Company, said the genesis of the company came from a problem she saw in her experiences as a professional dancer in Columbia.

“The idea for this company comes from the fact that dance in Columbia and South Carolina — and a lot of places but really in this region — is limited largely to the fall and winter months,” Boiter-Jolley said. “Of course, that's a bummer for the audience members, for patrons who want to go see dance, but also it's a bigger bummer for the performers, for the people who are supposed to be professional dancers but can't make a living dancing for six months out of the year.”

Boiter-Jolley said this structure discourages dancers from working professionally in Columbia, which means many leave to dance in other cities. So, she and Stephanie Wilkins, now the Artistic Director of the company, created the Columbia Repertory Dance Company. The group has its shows during the summer as a way to provide more opportunities to dancers in Columbia and encourage them to stay in the city.

“A student of mine, who's actually dancing with my company this season, is dancing in Europe, which is fantastic. But what if we had those dancers? What if they wanted to stay here?" Wilkins wondered. "What if there were a system that allowed them to actually build a life in dance in South Carolina, where they felt like they were being recognized or being at least supported in something that they had spent their life building?”

When the company began in 2018, they were sponsored by the Jasper Project. In 2022, they became a separate nonprofit organization, which allows them to apply for more funding to continue supporting the artists involved. It also allows them to take on bigger opportunities, including performing in June 2023 at the Dumbo Dance Festival in New York.

“In Our Time” marks the company's second performance as a nonprofit; it continues the group's collaborative approach, with multiple choreographers working in different styles of dance. Boiter-Jolley said the dances range from grounded modern dance to jazzy, musical-theater-inspired numbers.

Erin Bailey danced with the company last season and is returning again for “In Our Time.” In addition to dancing, she has also choreographed a contemporary pointe piece. Although she had not danced on pointe in years, Bailey worked with four pointe dancers to combine her looser style with their classical training to create a dance that contrasts the delicate performance of ballet and emotional realities.

“The idea that ballet and pointe shoes bring, it's just this really put-together woman, in this case,” Bailey said. “But I really wanted to throw the lens on the reality of that, how that can really feel like a role that we have to play. So what does the body look like, even on pointe, when it's tired or even more fierce than delicate?”

Bailey is also performing in other dances choreographed by Stephanie Wilkins, and guest artists Angela Gallo, Jennifer Deckert and Andre Megerdichian. She said the dances are a good challenge and have pushed her to think about dance in a different way.

“I do have to get into different modes... the ways I'm thinking about moving in my body," Bailey said. "In my career I've been very improvisational and very free with my timing and stuff. Most of these dances are very calculated, and timing is important and counts can get really tricky for me. I have to reprogram my body to get there.”

Boiter-Jolley said pairing different styles of dance creates a “spider-web” show, where unlikely connections can be made. It also allows the company to spotlight many different dancers, emphasizing their collaborative nature and commitment to the wider dance community in Columbia.

“Some of these artists are artists that have not been seen on stage as much as they could have been, if our dance community were as welcoming on a large stage as it should be,” Boiter-Jolley said. “I'm excited that Columbia has the opportunity to see some of the talent that they've been missing out on, alongside some of the talent that they have seen.”

The Columbia Repertory Dance Company will perform "In Our Time” on Aug. 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. at the Columbia Music Festival Association Artspace. Tickets are $30. For more information visit coladance.com.