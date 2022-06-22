Amanda McCavour's new installation at Columbia Museum of Art offers floating sea of fabrics

Following the rave reviews and success of visual artist Anila Quayyum Agha’s moving immersive installations, the Columbia Museum of Art is opening another entrancing contemporary artist, the Toronto-based Amanda McCavour, to provide a similarly transformative and atmospheric visual experience.

McCavour, a fiber and materials artist who favors large-scale installations, took over the second half of the special exhibitions gallery on the first floor of the museum with a trio of pieces dubbed “Bright Little Day Day Stars.” The highlight of which is “Pink Fields, Blue Fog,” an evocative, floating sea of fabrics that conjures up the impressionistic sensation of meandering through a sunny, walled garden.

Of course, the artist pointed out on a guided tour of the exhibit, individual experiences may vary.

“I view this as an abstracted field of flowers, but I'm (also) thinking about spirographs and all sorts of radial patterns (too),” she noted. “A lot of people really see this as like jellyfish. And I think there is that feeling of floating, a sort of suspension.”

At eye level, visitors are left between the floating blue elements floating above their heads and the colorful orange and gold elements floating around waist high, with red strings attaching the two levels and hanging from the ceiling.

While no touching of the delicate fabrics is permitted, visitors are invited to lay underneath the installation. Depending on the number of people moving around the room, the piece will elegantly sway in the faint breeze.

McCavour notes that there’s a paradoxical disconnect between the expansiveness of the installation and the tiny fragility of the pieces that make it up, all of which can be compactly packed into a single UPS box to ship from show to show. It also took six days, a team of volunteers and two lifts to hang the piece from the lofty ceilings of the gallery.

This is the fifth time she has installed the “Pink Fields,” and each time is a bit different.

“I almost see the gallery as my studio when I'm installing these pieces,” she noted. “It’s like I'm bringing my marks to the place and slowly building out a three dimensional drawing.”

The piece pairs well with the other special exhibit next door, “In the Shadow of Monet,” a show curated by the museum that draws inspiration from one of the prized pieces from the permanent collection, Claude Monet’s landscape painting “The Seine at Giverny.”

The famed Impressionist’s radical impact on the art world drew scores of American artists to the picturesque French village over the ensuing decades, so the exhibition gathers paintings from public and private collections to surround the landscape piece in a way that tells a story of how Monet’s movement opened the door to a variety of proto-modernist experimentations.

While McCavour doesn’t directly credit Impressionist influence on her work, she does feel a certain sense of connection with the works next door.

“I could connect quite well with the works, just in terms of the light and atmosphere and mark making,” she said. “I'm thinking a lot about color and creating spaces that are filled with colors.”

In addition to “Pink Fields, Blue Fog,” McCavour’s exhibition also includes two other pieces, including a new immersive installation in “Bloom,” a piece which both complements and contrasts with the previous fabric installation.

Using a similar bright, colorful palette and radial patterns, the piece again hangs from the ceiling and invokes flora, but instead of the fragile, vulnerable fabric elements, the material is colored metal that evokes a kind of quasi-industrial garden ornamentation, blooming downward.

There’s a kind of natural atmosphere that the lines of abstraction of both pieces produce, something accentuated by how the light creates additional lines of shadow along the walls and floor. There are hints of direct meaning, but not limitations to any particular interpretation. For McCavour, it’s about creating your own meaning through your relationship with the material.

“I’m often inspired by things that are related to memory and looking back,” McCavour said in a press release for the show. “This is a common theme I can see throughout my room pieces, (both) the more abstract dream spaces and some pieces inspired by botany. It is important to me that the subjects relate to the material of the thread somehow — either it's delicacy or transparency.”

McCavour’s “Bright Little Day Stars” is on display at the Museum of Art until Oct. 2.