After delay, Workshop opens The Color Purple with reliable directorial hand leading the way

Nearly two years after COVID-19-inspired quarantine shut down live performances nationwide, the leaders of Workshop Theatre felt it was about time to get back to the business of putting on shows.

Since it started up again, Workshop has stayed busy, producing a virtual cabaret, a youth cabaret performed outdoors, and the premiere of The Campaign, a small-cast, simple-set original piece by local author Crystal Aldamuy.

But as health and safety restrictions eased, the time seemed right to revive The Color Purple, which enjoyed a successful run in 2013 — including multiple sell out showings. Now, the theater had waited long enough to justify a repeat performance and the spacious Cottingham Theatre venue offers a large stage with enough room for the play’s requisite cast and band size.

“The Color Purple” follows the travails of Celie (Shekinah Campbell), a long-suffering Southern Black woman in the first half of the 20th century. Workshop now plans to run the production from Jan. 21- Feb. 5.

Returning from that earlier iteration are director Jocelyn Sanders, and musical director Roland Haynes, who will lead a band of live musicians, several of whom also starred in the 2013 incarnation.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film adaptation, the stage musical version of The Color Purple features a book by another Pulitzer-winner, playwright Marsha Norman. The play also features an original score by pop composers Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray and the score features a mix of gospel, ragtime, jazz, blues and African music.

Workshop's executive director Jeni McCaughan noted that the popularity of the work and the chance to play such iconic roles has attracted performers from across the Midlands, including several who are commuting daily from Florence and Kershaw Counties.

Director Sanders conceded that while “the musical doesn’t shy away from the dark moments of the book” — which includes rape, incest, violence, and the pervasive racial injustices of the era — the emphasis is as much or more on work’s themes of redemption and love.

“It opens on a moment of joy,” she noted. “because they all go to church - but then Celie goes into labor immediately afterwards.”

She described the script as a “mix of the good and bad, and you get enough of the bad” to understand the motivations of characters such as Celie’s abusive husband, called “Mister” (Terrainio Cunningham.)

Interactions with her sister Nettie (Kenyanna Howard) and nightclub performer Shug Avery (Lee Martin) sustain Celie, until she ultimately is able to live life on her own terms.

“She has survived everything that has been thrown at her,” Sanders said, and in doing so, is ultimately victorious.

Ensuring that theaters get back on track in turbulent times seems to have become a specialty for Sanders.

Her steady directorial presence with productions of Steel Magnolias and Lend Me a Tenor ensured a smooth transition and sense of continuity when Workshop relocated from its longtime home on Bull Street to temporary quarters at 701 Whaley in 2014.

Columbia College, where Sanders graduated in the 70’s as one of the institution’s first African-American students, turned to her to direct a production for their centenary celebration of the career of Georgia O’Keefe.

More recently, in 2021 she directed two of the first three productions staged by Trustus Theatre in more than a year, and she’s set to direct the musical The Wedding Singer for Workshop in the spring.

Katie Mixon, who was directed by Sanders in “Crimes of the Heart” in 2014 at Workshop, and “Intimate Apparel” at Trustus last November, lauded Sander’s directorial approach.

“Jocelyn is someone you want to work with, you want to listen to, (and) you want to be near,” she said. “Jocelyn doesn’t let you take it easy - she pushes you to challenge your limits and your first choice. When the material is hard, Jocelyn asks you to listen to it, to put yourself as an actor in that character’s sometimes really pointy and uncomfortable shoes. She won’t let you slide; Jocelyn makes you work.”

Sanders quipped that her propensity for steering theaters in uncertain times shows that “maybe I’m a glutton for punishment, or just crazy … Or a savior of theaters that need to come back - but I wouldn’t go that far.”

“This is the thing that feeds me like nothing else … It feeds my very soul,” she concluded.