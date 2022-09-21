Acclaimed Columbia artist Laura Spong's work returns for late-career exhibition at Koger

One of South Carolina’s — and Columbia’s — most esteemed artists is getting a solo exhibition at the Koger Center for the Arts more than four years after her death.

Works from abstract expressionist Laura Spong, who wowed the regional arts community with a second-half-of-life prolific career, is on display until Dec. 18. Among the works featured is the large-scale “Big Red,” which was last displayed for the public in 2015.

“She got everything she wanted out of being an artist by being an artist, by the painting itself,” said Trey Spong, the artist’s son, who was the main player in organizing the exhibition. “I think she really enjoyed being in the moment.”

Situated on the second floor gallery of the venue, the exhibition dubbed “Laura Spong: A Passionate Perspective” primarily includes works from the later stages of her career. It includes about 20 pieces, Trey said.

The artist’s son also indicated that “Big Red” could stay up at the Koger beyond the exhibition’s run through the rest of 2022.

Spong died in 2018 at 92. She surged into South Carolina prominence after she began renting studio space in the late 1980s at the Vista Studios. However, she had been painting since the ‘50s and had some success at that time, in juried exhibitions and with local critics.

The artist worked with Wim Roefs, the former owner of ifART Gallery and co-founder of the 701 Center for Contemporary Arts who died earlier this year. In an obituary for Spong, Roefs reflected that he helped organize an 80th-birthday solo exhibition that was highly successful and led to more commercial success.

Her work fit in well with prominent abstract expressionist artists like Mark Rothko and Jackson Pollock.

Spong worked with and was close friends with fellow Columbia artist Eleen Blyth, including when the two of them painted large-sized works, resulting in “Big Red” for Spong.

Blyth believed that Spong’s art had a level of accessibility that lent to its prominence.

“Even people who didn’t understand abstract art look at her work and get something out of it,” she said. “To find things in there and find little treasures in there for yourself… at the very least it wasn’t intimidating.”

Jackie Adams, the Columbia Museum of Art’s director of art and learning, said the large-scale works they produced are “standout pieces” where Spong pushed boundaries.

She said works by prominent women artists like Spong are having a resurgence in the art world, particularly in the South. Adams noted that Spong’s work was non-objective and that it managed to stay “organic.”

“You can really sense yourself in the work,” Adams said. “She’s in really good company, too.”

Now her work returns to public display for one of only a small number of times since her death. Her son, Trey, said he had the idea to put on the exhibition after going to a concert at the center and believing it would suit her work well.

Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans, resulting in its current schedule.

He strived to not let her art be tucked away, Trey said. He said his mother was looked to as a figure of perseverance for her dedication to painting in life.

“It would break my heart to think that painting was rolled up and stashed and never seen again,” Trey said. “She’s got 300 paintings in a couple of different places in storage … I just don’t want those paintings to end up in an attic.”

“Laura Spong: A Passionate Perspective” is on display until Dec. 18. The gallery hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and during Koger Center events, and it is free.