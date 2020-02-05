A variety of expression and geography is featured in Jen Spater’s Columbia exhibition

According to one linguistic theory, the word “landscape” is derived from the medieval Dutch term “landschap,” whose two syllables roughly translate to “region-condition.” It is thought that the word was introduced into English because of the number of Dutch refugees fleeing their homeland between the eleventh and seventeenth centuries due to floods, overpopulation and warfare.

If that derivation bears weight, then the current exhibition at City Art can be said to pay focused homage to the Dutch origin of this now common art term, which most often makes reference to a visual image of a single view of a particular slice of natural scenery.

Jen Spaker’s show of 21 relatively large-scale landscape paintings do indeed survey the condition of a particular region. Entitled Landscapes Across the South, the show includes works that focus primarily on our state’s three principal regions: Upstate, Midlands and Lowcountry.

Spaker, a largely self-taught artist who herself moved over time from the Rock Hill/Fort Mill area to Mount Pleasant on the coast, offers the gallery visitor a compelling range of painted perspectives on scenes captured during her near-daily walks and drives, scenes first rendered in sketches on the spot, en plein air, and later transferred in oil to the canvas. The scenery shifts as we move across the state, and so does, to some extent, the artist’s treatment of her subject matter.

Some of these very polished works are rendered with a meticulous recognition of line and shape, such as the piece entitled Gervais Street Bridge. Most of the pieces in the current show, however, are Spaker’s visual interpretations of the natural landscape; and these are captured in looser, more fluid brushstrokes in what might be termed a more painterly style, resulting in an image whose scenic features are simultaneously both abstract and representational.

The scenes inspired by the wooded terrain of the Upstate lend themselves more easily to the convention of representational art. Take, for example, the painting Field Day, which casts the eye across a pasture of tall grass toward a copse of distant trees. Although the work is rendered in expressive brushstrokes — thin, vertical dabs of brown, blue, gray and yellow to render the play of light across the field — the carefully delineated stand of trees in the background leaves the viewer with no doubt that this is a forest-framed pasture. The same might be said for a painting entitled October River, which features a view of the Catawba near Rock Hill as if captured from a position in the middle of the waterway. In the distance, the sunlight casts into shadow the two banks, their golden-brown silhouettes reflected in the watery foreground; but midstream the current runs blue, the light unimpeded by intervening vegetation.

It is in the Carolina Lowcountry where land and sky and water merge. In her Japanese-inspired images of our state’s coastal marshes, Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, a major figure during the Charleston Renaissance, exploited this fact, and so does Spaker, particularly in her lovely painting Evening Pond. Herein the receding coastal light, which casts a halo above the background vegetation, interacts with the reflective quality of water in the foreground to turn the short, silhouetted trees to blue and violet.

Jen Spaker confesses that experimenting with large-scale landscapes is new to her — she is primarily known for smaller works, including still life paintings and portraits — but given the impressive nature of this exhibition at City Art, her “experiment” has borne fruit.

What: Landscapes Across the South

Where: City Art, 1224 Lincoln St.

When: Through March 21

More: 803-252-3613, cityartonline.com

