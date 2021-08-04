A pair of college students look to get Lexington back to live theater with ‘Rock of Ages’

“We didn’t know where it would go — we just knew we wanted to do a show.”

Ivy Munnerlyn’s words echo the longing felt by theatrical performers everywhere during the year-plus shutdown of live theaters due to COVID-19.

Munnerlyn and colleague Cameron Eubanks decided to do something about it. The result of their efforts will be on display at Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater, which will host their production of “Rock of Ages,” the venue’s first stage musical, complete with a live rock band and concert-style pyrotechnics.

Eubanks, a rising sophomore at the University of South Carolina, and Munnerlyn, a rising junior at Clemson University, first met as performers in shows at River Bluff High School, and quickly found themselves involved with musicals at other venues around the Midlands. Frustrated and perhaps feeling a little claustrophobic after a year’s worth of virtual classes in the fall of 2020, the duo began discussing how much fun it would be to stage a big musical production once the world returned to normalcy and audiences felt safe to venture out again.

“Rock of Ages,” a jukebox musical — one that cobbles together hit songs in support of an original storyline — seemed a natural vehicle for the pair to make their debut as co-directors. Nominated for five Tonys, the show ran for nearly six years on Broadway, and features several dozen rock hits from the early MTV era, including songs from bands such as Poison, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Journey, Foreigner, and Twisted Sister.

Chris D'Arienzo’s book is an ode to the hair-glam metal culture of Los Angeles’ ‘80s Sunset Strip, depicting musicians and fans struggling to save the fictional Bourbon Room from demolition by corporate developers.

Securing the Icehouse for two performances on Aug. 6 and 7, Eubanks and Munnerlyn felt the outdoor venue allowed for a closer recreation of the volume and spectacle of a rock concert, as well as affording the opportunity for pyrotechnics, which might not have been feasible in a traditional theatrical setting.

But that doesn’t mean it’s been easy.

“All rehearsals are on site, outdoors, in the heat, sweating up a storm,” Eubanks said, explaining that the preparation schedule was dependent on when the venue was not in use by another party.

“This is a sign of commitment from all of these actors,” Munnerlyn added. “They’ve had to be really flexible, and it’s been really great that they’ve stuck with it.”

Eubanks described their cast as “excited to give the community a night where they can come and celebrate the year we’ve gone through.”

The ensemble of 20-plus performers includes Olivia Nuvallie and Max Joseph as love interests Sherrie and Drew, and George Dinsmore as Stacee Jaxx, a fading yet still flamboyant metal idol.

Eubanks noted that the cast includes two local theater teachers, Gilbert High School's Jennifer Simmons and White Knoll's Brandi Owensby, both of whom he reported were enjoying time in the spotlight as a change from their normal directorial roles.

The choreography is by Harper Kirk, while Musical Director John Norris will lead a five-piece band — plus a saxophonist for “Harden My Heart.”

The show’s principal sponsor is the Lexington-based My Pharmacy and Optical, which Munnerlyn’s father opened during the middle of the pandemic. Fortuitously, the elder Munnerlyn has coordinated fireworks and effects for a number of area festivals and events as a sideline gig, and will provide this production's pyrotechnic effects.

Eubanks noted that the show is definitely PG-13 and not suited for toddlers, but that much of the sexuality has been toned down, and/or played for laughs. He said he sees "a kind of underlying seriousness” in the material, “with two people chasing big dreams, and people telling them that they can’t do it. Or that they don’t have what it takes."

Eubanks suggested that the central boy-meets-girl, boy-loses-girl romance “is a modified, modernized Romeo and Juliet story, set in the late ‘80s, in which people from two different paths come together.”

As for this particular production, he enthused that it’s a showcase for the community.

“Everything is local, the artists, the businesses involved,” Eubanks offered. “We’re doing this to let people forget (the troubles of the last year) and get absorbed in the story.”

Munnerlyn added they’d like for this to become an annual event.

“It’s a mission for us to get people into the arts,” Eubanks said. “I would not be who I am today without theater and the arts, and this is an encouragement to get people into supporting the arts.”

“Rock of Ages”

Aug. 6 and 7. 8 p.m. $20-$25. Icehouse Amphitheater. 107 W Main St., Lexington. icehouseamphitheater.com.