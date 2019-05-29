Wednesday 29
Krafty Draft is really bringing their A game with the multi-course dinners that they are pairing with craft beers these days. Tonight’s five-course dinner at the Lexington brewpub includes showstoppers like crabs drizzled with sriracha oil, shrimp and grits with creamy smoked sausage gravy, and cheesecake tarts, to name a few. Tickets are $35 and can be bought in-person or online. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. Head to kraftydraft.com for more info. — April Blake
Thursday 30
The Carolina Archive of Storytelling continues its regular story slam series at The War Mouth, and devotees by now know the drill — email hello@carolinastorytelling.org in advance or put your name in the hat to tell a story even loosely related to the theme (Be Brave!); if chosen you may use no notes and must keep it under 10 minutes. Each storyteller has a chance to earn a $50 gift certificate to The War Mouth. Things kick off at 8 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/CarolinaStorytelling. — Kyle Petersen
Friday 31
Jai Rodriguez from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is the headlining performer at the President’s Ball this year, but Famously Hot South Carolina Pride’s kickoff event for LGBT Pride Month has plenty of other goodies to offer. The lineup includes performances by fabulous drag queens Paris LaFaris and Cierra Desiree Nichole-Land, DJ Trevor D spinning tunes, an open bar and light hors d’oeuvres. The President’s Ball kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight at the Robert Mills House, and for a $50 donation, this swanky evening can be yours. Visit scpride.org/ball for more info. — Vincent Harris
Lexington’s annual Wine Walk was moved due to bad weather from the original date earlier in May, but that just means more wine now. The Town of Lexington will host wine aficionados and newbies alike in the Icehouse Amphitheater to sample and learn about dozens of varieties of wine from the Midlands’ most knowledgeable wine purveyors from 6 to 9 p.m. Samples from local restaurants will also be on offer. More info available at lexingtonwinewalk.com. — April Blake
It can often seem to not be the case — in no small measure because the movie nerds who end up writing about such things gravitate to them — but there’s more to local filmmaking than high brow and horror. Director Andrew Gajadhar embodies this duality, following last year’s What Matters, an ambitious drama digging into mounting social tensions, with Shenanigans, a comedy that follows the hijinks of a group of kids trying to raise money after they break one of their dad’s NFL championship ring. The new film premieres tonight at Spotlight Cinemas St. Andrews. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and costs $9.52 to attend. For more, head to shenanigansthemovie.com. — Jordan Lawrence
Saturday 1
Time flies when we’re having fun, and that’s how it got to be the first birthday of Lexington County’s first brewery already. Angry Fish Brewing Co. celebrates a first year that churned out 80 new styles and flavors of beer. Two new offerings will be on tap for today’s anniversary party, and Los Chicanos food truck will be there for an all-day party that begins at noon. More info available at angryfishbrewingco.com. — April Blake
Craft and Draft, Devine Street’s cozy bottle shop and beer bar, has become quite fond of packing people onto its small back patio and parking lot for suds-stoked midday revelry. This weekend’s BrewMania will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and will highlight beers from Columbia’s River Rat Brewery and Charleston’s Tradesman Brewing Company, including two collaborations made especially for the event. There will also be food trucks (Columbia’s beloved City Limits Q and The Wurst Wagen on Saturday, Charlotte’s much-ballyhooed Cousins Maine Lobster on Sunday) and live music (Cayla Fralick on Saturday, Cletus Baltimore on Sunday). Entry is free. Beer and food are not. Head to facebook.com/craftanddraftsc to find out more. — Jordan Lawrence
Happy birthday, Fort Jackson! The U.S. Army’s largest basic training site turns 102 today. Well, maybe; the fort, then called Camp Jackson, was abandoned after World War I and not reactivated until the U.S. joined World War II. Either way, the fort’s celebrating the 102 years that have passed since its founding with a concert and fireworks show at Hilton Field, and the public’s invited to the party. Gates open 4 p.m.; music, provided by Tokyo Joe and The Reggie Sullivan Band, starts at 7:30 p.m.; and fireworks commence at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/ftjax102 for more information. — Patrick Wall
The Baker & Baker Concert Series at the Columbia Museum of Art rolls on, combining two of the best things America has ever produced: jazz music and Stevie Wonder. Pianist/bandleader Noel Freidline’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Jazz Celebration of Stevie Wonder show takes one of the best song catalogs this side of Lennon/McCartney and lets jazz pros like vocalist Maria Howell, guitarist Eric Brice and saxophonist Juan Rollan cut loose on them. Tickets range from $5 for students to $200 for tables with wine service. More info available at columbiamuseum.org. — Vincent Harris
Sunday 2
Flee from the cacophony of everyday life and dive into the presumably more soothing cacophony of Sound Healing Meditation with Kennedy OneSelf. Kennedy will play all manner of instruments from didgeridoos to Tibetan singing bowls to something called the unity harp in an effort to create good meditation vibes at the Amsa Yoga Studio. Even if you can’t find inner peace, you could probably just enjoy a good game of “Guess What That Instrument Is” during the performance. The Sound Healing begins at 2 p.m., and pre-registration is required, so visit amsayoga.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Monday 3
“Ukulele” has a nice ring to it. Say it out loud. Ukulele. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? Key Changes Therapy Services, a music therapy center, hosts a Ukulele Happy Hour at its West Columbia headquarters at 7 p.m. It’s BYOB, but you don’t have to bring your own uke; Star Music will have some on hand for sale, and proceeds benefit Key Changes. Strum some ukes, drink some brews. Visit musictherapy.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Tuesday 4
The South Carolina Philharmonic is increasingly accessible these days, but it doesn’t get more accessible than a free outdoor concert series in the heart of Columbia’s hotspot arts district on Main Street. This Tuesday and next, the orchestra will have a mixed-string ensemble playing three 45-minute sets of classical favorites and lesser-known tunes on Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art while Bone-In BBQ slings some small plates and The Whig pours wine spritzers and local craft beer. Columbia, do your thing. The first installment of Boyd Plaza Sonatas start at 6 p.m. Head to columbiamuseum.org for more info. — Kyle Petersen
Wednesday 5
The Nickelodeon Theatre continues its Foreign Focus series today with a screening of Ash Mayfairs’ directorial debut The Third Wife, which follows a 14-year-old’s journey as the third wife of a wealthy landowner in rural 19th-century Vietnam. Variety hails it as “the rare debut that derives its freshness not from inexperience but from a balance between compassion and restraint that most filmmakers take decades to achieve.” The film screens at 7 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall