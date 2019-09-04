Wednesday 4
Paris is not burning in Paris Is Burning. The documentary isn’t even about Paris: It’s a vibrant snapshot of New York City’s black and Latinx Harlem drag ball scene in the 1980s. (That’s the old, bad New York, the New York marked by homophobia and transphobia, racism, AIDS and poverty.) The film kicks off the Nickelodeon Theatre’s The Rainbow Reel series, which charts significant moment in queer cinema in partnership with South Carolina Pride. The film screens at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Thursday 5
The more things change, the more they stay the same. First Thursday on Main is a prime example of that axiom, as the revolving door of art attractions, restaurant specials and other cultural offerings rotates in and out of this community-building monthly block party. As usual, the Columbia Museum of Art’s Boyd Plaza serves as the epicenter of activity, this time with the Congaree Riverkeeper fundraiser Save Our Water sponsored by SweetWater Brewing Company, but other draws like the Columbia Art Center’s World of Creativity series, which highlights Jewish culture this month, are well-worth your time. Programming runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Find out more at firstthursdayonmain.com. — Kyle Petersen
Friday 6
Today through Nov. 8, the Cayce Historical Museum will host what looks like a pretty cool bluegrass exhibit — which also just so happens to be the museum’s first changing exhibit. To celebrate the opening of Palmetto Pickin’: An Exhibition From the Collection of Pat J. Ahrens on Bluegrass in the Midlands and Beyond, the museum will do the smart and obvious, hosting a concert from bluegrass outfit Carolina Backwater from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/CayceHistoricalMuseum for more info. — Jordan Lawrence
There’s really nothing like taking a leisurely walk through a town while hearing about all of the murders, duels and other grisly acts of violence that happened on the very streets you’re strolling down. You can take such a dark turn through history today on the Murders & Mysteries Irmo Walking Tour, hosted by the Lexington County Museum. The walk and the gory details are free but parental discretion is very much advised. The tour begins at 8 p.m. Call 803-359-8369 for more info. — Vincent Harris
The Columbia Museum of Art has had quite a fun summer thanks to its dual exhibitions of Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas and Wow Pop Bliss: Jimmy Kuehnle’s Inflatable Art, both of which close on Sept. 8. To celebrate the grand end of these two playful displays, the museum is hosting An Evening of Serious Whimsy for both, which will also feature original contemporary classical music inspired by the art of Kato and Kuehnle from the Spark Collective, a party in the Keuhnle-inspired dance bubble, and an Instagrammable immersive photo backdrop with props and fashion help from O.P.T. Collective. The festivities start at 7 p.m.; concert is at 8 p.m. Food will be available from Fleur de Licious Creole, and there will be a cash bar featuring beer, wine and sake. Entry costs $5 (free for museum members). More info available at columbiamuseum.org. — Kyle Petersen
Saturday 7
The ninth edition of Frame of Mind’s Collectively Supported Art series features University of South Carolina MFA grad Robert Keith IV and his evocative abandoned spaces paintings, but, as always, it’s the premise that’s the real intrigue — a piece created in real time as you watch, diced up into single slices of the puzzle for you to take home at the end of the evening. It’s like watching a Columbia art scene scavenger hunt in reverse. Individual shares are $42 and are limited to 45. Event starts at 7 p.m. Find out more at artofeyewear.com. — Kyle Petersen
Pureza Nuestra translates, from Spanish, to “our purity.” The exhibition, sponsored by Latinx-forward arts collective Palmetto Luna Arts, showcases the expressive, self-reflective works of Cuban-Puerto Rican brother-sister duo Daniel and Lauren Andreu; it’s part of Palmetto Luna’s The Latino Experience, a cultural, social and educational initiative intended to provide an in-depth experience that enhances the knowledge and understanding of the Latinx community. The exhibition opens at Stormwater Studios today and marks the occasion with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit stormwaterstudios.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Sunday 8
If the idea of watching the Richland County Regulators roller derby team face off against the awesomely named Drag Queens (And Kings) Of Columbia as they boot the crap out of a ball is appealing to you, then friend, we have just the oddly specific event for you: No Base Like Home at Owens Field Park. Plus, the kickball game gives you the chance to donate to the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center. That feels like a win-win kinda thing to us. Game time is 2 p.m., and you can visit harriethancockcenter.org for more info. — Vincent Harris
Monday 9
Dungeons & Dragons players are making their games more delicious at a monthly game meet up at Bone-In Barbeque. This month’s theme is Carrot in a Box. Is there really a carrot in an actual box? Who cares when you’ve got the option for much more delicious food and cocktails from the kitchen at Bone-In while playing? The game night begins at 6 p.m., and the carrot tourney starts at at 7:30 p.m. Come early to learn the tournament rules. More info available at facebook.com/BoneInBBQSC. — April Blake
Tuesday 10
The South Carolina Department of Archives & History kicks off its Fall 2019 Speaker Series, called A South Carolina Upcountry Saga, with a talk by Gibert Kennedy. Kennedy will tell stories of his great-great grandfather and his family, the Fosters. Drawing from dozens of the family’s private and public letters, he will paint a picture of the Civil War and Restoration eras in the South, periods that we’re totally sure went super-well for everyone involved. The talk begins at 6 p.m., and admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. Visit scarchivesandhistoryfoundation.org for more info. — Vincent Harris
Wednesday 11
Initially, we were really worried that the Baby Talk event at Curiosity Coffee Bar was an evening of couples doing that god-awful romantic nonsense talk, but after we did some checking, we can assure you that it is not that. Baby Talk actually finds five Columbia comedians — Quintøn Wilde, Pate Gardner, John Gibson, Zlata Cass and Wayne Cousins — telling humorous stories about their respective childhoods while making you feel a lot better about yours. The show costs $5 and begins at 6 p.m. Check curiositycoffeebar.com for further details. — Vincent Harris
We’ll have a lot more words in next week’s issue relating to Hootie & the Blowfish — and their mammothly popular and influential debut album Cracked Rear View, which turned 25 this year — but for now just know that this 7:30 p.m. show begins the earnestly jangling soft-rock titans’ three-night stand with Barenaked Ladies at Colonial Life Arena, and it was the only one with tickets ($29.50 and up) still available as Free Times went to press. More info can be found at coloniallifearena.com. — Jordan Lawrence