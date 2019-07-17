Wednesday 17
Fifty years ago, more than 40,000 people flocked to a dairy farm in Bethel, New York, for Woodstock, a generation-defining event largely lionized as the greatest music festival of all time. The Nickelodeon Theatre commemorates Woodstock’s golden anniversary with the Road to Woodstock film series, which doesn’t so much chart the run-up to the festival as much as it presents the music of the ’60s with a broad lens. The series starts tonight with The Big TNT Show, a 1966 concert film that features Ray Charles, Ike and Tina Turner, and Bo Diddley, among others. The film screens at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Thursday 18
In burlesque dancing, the emphasis is on the tease, not the strip, and on the performance, not naked gyration for dollar bills. Still, there’s probably a Rule 34 corollary in play here: The Savannah Sweet Tease brings its Pixels and Pasties show to the Skyline Room of the Tapp’s Arts Center tonight; the show brings the art form of Gypsy Rose Lee into the 21st century, building its choreographed teasings around classic video game characters. So if you’ve ever want to see someone dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog perform a striptease, well, here’s your chance. The show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $10. Visit tappsartscenter.com for more information. — Patrick Wall
Friday 19
Banzaicon, an action-packed three-day conference dedicated to all things anime, features everything from panels with voice actors for shows and video games like Pokémon and My Hero Academia to Japanese rock band Kazha, all that in between the usual bevy of video game contests, vendors, shows, events and cosplay galore. It’s clear that brightly colored animation insanity will be taking over the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center this weekend. Times and costs vary for the event, which starts today and runs through Sunday. Head to banzaicon.com for all the details. — Kyle Petersen
Saturday 20
Come August, Michael Spawn — he of the snarky Free Times essays on classic rock acts that so frequently riled many of our readers (and put smiles on my face) — will move to New York. Before he goes, he’s self-publishing a collection of his journalistic efforts for this publication, Jasper magazine and the Stereofly zine, along with some short stories and tour diaries. He celebrates the book, titled Surf’s Up in Purgatory, tonight at Curiosity Coffee Bar. Spawn, Reggie Priester, and David Travis Bland will give readings. George Fish, Jeremy Ray, and Ryan Sheffield will play music. Doors open at 6 p.m. Head to facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar for more info. — Jordan Lawrence
As part of the WREN-led City of Women initiative, Richland Library is hosting a Storytelling through Comedy workshop hosted by standup comedian Rae Hatton. The two-hour session will draw from tips and tricks of joke-telling as a way for women-identifying community members to tell and “perform” their stories with confidence and humor. The workshop will be held at the North Main branch at 10 a.m. Admission is free and breakfast is provided, but registration is required. More info available at richlandlibrary.com. — Kyle Petersen
Sunday 21
Girls Rock Columbia ain’t the only music camp in town this week. ColaJazz also hosts its program, which includes jam sessions, listening sessions, combo work and improvisation classes among other activities, and will feature instruction led by esteemed jazz pianist Sullivan Fortner, this year’s master clinician. Fortner will give an intimate concert on Saturday (7:30 p.m. in the recital hall at the University of South Carolina’s School of Music; tickets cost $10), but tonight, the kids get their chance to shine in the recital hall at a free finale concert. The performances start at 7:30 p.m. More info available at colajazz.com. — Jordan Lawrence
Monday 22
This blurb’s for Monday. And I don’t know about you, but I’m gonna wanna beer. Here’s two good options: Flying Saucer in the Vista keeps up its long-standing pint night special (available all day), and while the price recently went up from $3 to $4, it now applies to every beer on the bar’s long tap wall, many of which can get quite expensive at regular price. Or you can focus on beer from here — “here” being South and North Carolina — over at The Whig, where Palmetto and Tar Heel State brews are all $1 off all night. Flying Saucer (beerknurd.com/locations/columbia-flying-saucer) opens at 11 a.m. The Whig (thewhig.org) opens at 4 p.m. Drink hearty, my friends. It’s gonna be a long week. — Jordan Lawrence
Tuesday 23
When Free Times moved to Main Street in 2007, it was one of the only kids on the block, and the thoroughfare pretty much shut down at 5 p.m. When Free Times moved away from the street last month, it left behind a thriving artery for arts, culture and food that’s filled with life from sunup to well past sundown. Historic Columbia looks at the history of Main Street and discusses its updated Main Street tour content at its Research Roundtable at the Seibels House at noon; admission is $5. (It’s free for members.) Visit historiccolumbia.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
If you’re a fan of Mystery Science Theater 3000, the South Carolina State Museum is taking mocking bad movies to the next level with its Mystery Moon Theatre Live event. While comedians from the Trustus Theatre’s improv group The Mothers mock the truly god-awful 1950 sci-fi film Destination Moon, you can enjoy Alien Hat, a watermelon sour ale made by the nearby Columbia Craft Brewing Company, grab some snacks, or make your own constellation lantern at a creation station. It’s like coming up with your own funny comments but not having to do any of the work, and you can learn about the moon and stuff. The mockery begins at 5 p.m. Visit scmuseum.org for ticket info. — Vincent Harris
Wednesday 24
In July of 1970, the legendary Jimi Hendrix was about two months away from checking out of this astral plane and into the infamous 27 Club, but he left one hell of a performance at the Atlanta International Pop Festival behind to document his genius. The film Electric Church documents that performance, adding awe-struck interviews with classic rock luminaries like Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood and many more. Most of the great guitarist’s material has been re-released ad nauseum, but this documentary wasn’t officially released by Jimi’s estate until 2015, so today’s screening at the Nickelodeon Theatre, part of the Road to Woodstock series, serves as a fairly fresh reminder of why this guy was a rock god. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.; tickets cost $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for ticket info. — Vincent Harris