Wednesday 11
If you like strange beers, then Wednesday after 4 p.m. is the night to travel down to The Whig for a strange beer evening. For this week’s Pint Night (when all draft beers are $1 off) the bar will tap some rare delights, like Bell’s Double Two Hearted IPA, Westbrook Brewing’s 2019 Mexican Coffee Cake Call of DEWty gose (yes, that’s a gose made with Mountain Dew). The kitchen will be open, serving the usual lineup of tasty snacks that are made to go with the most unusual of brews. Head to thewhig.org for more info. — April Blake
Thursday 12
If you enjoy shagging the night away — and we mean dancing, perv — then head to the Icehouse Amphitheater for this week’s Lexington Live concert, where Greenwood’s own beach music maestros The Swingin’ Medallions will be serving up some classics. We’re talkin’ “Double Shot Of My Baby’s Love,” one of the definitive tunes in the genre, plus a generous helping of other ‘60s and ‘70s golden oldies. The shag-a-thon begins at 6:30 p.m., and it’s free. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
The long-running Chamber Music on Main series at the Columbia Museum of Art returns once again to co-opt the adaptable front hall of the museum into a world-class classical music experience. Artistic director and pianist Andrew Armstrong has pulled together an impressive quartet of musicians who will perform works from a fascinating array of early 20th century composers, including Marie-Juliette Olga “Lili” Boulanger, the first female winner of the famed Prix de Rome composition prize. As usual, a happy hour begins at 6 p.m., with the concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $42 ($35 for members; $5 for students). — Kyle Petersen
Friday 13
You know what’s a fun thing to do? Karaoke. You know who’s a fun person? Deborah Adedokun, who is an absolute ray of sunshine. You know what’s a fun place to go? Scott Hall’s Bone-In Barbeque joint. Combine the three, and what do you get? Debbioke, a wild karaoke night hosted by the divine Ms. Adedokun at Bone-In and addled with party lights, smoke machines and drink specials. The shindig starts at 9 p.m.; visit facebook.com/BoneInBBQSC for more information. — Patrick Wall
Hosted by the Richland County Regulators and Art Bar, Little Prom of Horrors is what happens when you take the nostalgic squareness of prom language and run it through the bizarro blender of roller derby and a bent toward left-field, late-night art-horror revelry. (Inventive) prom attire is encouraged, with music provided by DJ Linda Carr and what promises to be a battery of ensuing hijinks from the skaters, this should be a fun night to dismember. Cover is $5. Doors at 7 p.m. Find our more at artbarsc.com.— Kyle Petersen
Columbia Baroque’s Love’s Pain, Love’s Joy event at the University of South Carolina’s School of Music Recital Hall combines beautiful poetry and incredible classical music in order to chart the ups and downs of matters of the heart. Author, musician and scholar Nicholas Jones will read from his book A Poetry Precise & Free: Selected Madrigals of Guarini, and Columbia Baroque will perform selections from Handel’s Il Pastor Fido (The Faithful Shepherd), which is based on a play by Giovanni Guarini. This has got “date night” written all over it, in other words. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and you can visit columbiabaroque.org for ticket info. — Vincent Harris
Saturday 14
The 2nd Annual Richland County Recreation Foundation Jazz Festival wisely utilizes the savvy jazz/R&B promotion bonafides of Chaye Alexander and pairs it with a vibrant street festival atmosphere out at the North Springs Park Community Center off Clemson Road. This free, family-friendly event will feature activities for all ages as well as a compelling musical lineup that includes Dwayne Johnson & Soulfood Jazz Band, Reggie Graves & Jazz Theory, Gwen Yvette & TC Soul, and Willie Walker & Conversation Piece. Gates open at noon and, once again, it’s free. —Kyle Petersen
Sunday 15
The South Carolina Philharmonic has tried a lot of things of late to engage new audiences — from free smaller-ensemble performances on Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art to even-more-intimate affairs in The Pastor’s Study above the Lula Drake Wine Parlour. But they also don’t discount the obvious — such as performing music from the scores of Harry Potter movies. The Return to Hogwarts program at the Koger Center finds them doing just that for a second season running, this time adding selections from the newer Fantastic Beasts movies. The 3 p.m. performance costs between $15 and $40, and there will again be a festive afterparty, with Flying Saucer transforming itself into Hogwarts Castle’s Great Hall (or trying to) from 4 p.m. to midnight. Visit scphilharmonic.com for more info. — Jordan Lawrence
Monday 16
You’ve only got one more day to check out the WHAT Is Art? exhibition at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County’s Bassett Gallery. The joint exhibition combines the works of English sculptor Jeremy Butler and Batesburg’s own painter Keith Tolen. We’re not sure you’ll come away with any sort of big answers about what art is, but we do feel confident that Keith and Jeremy’s work will make you feel pretty bad about that drawing you did and stuck on the fridge. Visit fineartscenter.org for gallery hours. — Vincent Harris
Tuesday 17
You don’t have to be a bluegrass fan to enjoy A Trio Of Duos at Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor — just a lover of acoustic music in general, particularly when two people are playing it. Your $8 donation gets you some acoustic country-folk from Admiral Radio, some quirky Americana from Bennett & Coolidge, and some beautiful, atmospheric pickin’ from Ken & Igor. The duos begin at 7 p.m., and for the love of God, don’t ask if your kazoo-and-ukulele duo can play at this thing. They can’t. Visit billsmusicshop.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Wednesday 18
Fred Rogers wasn’t just a beloved children’s television show host. He was a gifted musician, too. His compositions spoke of heartfelt reassurance in a complicated world; they appealed to children but seemed, at heart, written for adults. The pianist Kevin Bales gives a jazzy spin to Mr. Rogers’s tunes with Beyond the Neighborhood: The Music of Fred Rogers; he performs the program tonight in the lobby of the Koger Center as the inaugural concert in the Koger Center’s Live in the Lobby series. The concert starts at 7 p.m.; admission is $28. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more information. — Patrick Wall