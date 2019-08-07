Wednesday 7
The monthly JoJo’s Jazz Jam series at Main Street United Methodist continues tonight at 7 p.m. The family-friendly dinner and jazz series is designed to turn the ever-evolving and uniquely American art form into the kind of communal celebration that feels like, well, church. Tonight’s edition features the Basis of a Pulse Trio with Niles Lewis on guitar, Woody Lingle on bass and Danny Boozer on drums. Admission is free, food is for purchase and donations are suggested. Visit colajazz.com for more info. — Kyle Petersen
Thursday 8
Say what you will about how city government operates, but it’s difficult to deny that Segra Park has become a reliable source of entertainment, fun and community for Columbia. Head over to the Columbia Fireflies baseball game early tonight for the start of GlowStock, a weekend-long music infusion coinciding with this month’s 50th anniversary of the famed Woodstock music festival in New York. Tonight’s featured performer is the relatively new cover band Girl, Interrupted, which features lead singer Jessica Roth and guitarist Jeremy Polley blasting through pop-rock and modern country hits with good-time panache. GlowStock continues Friday and Saturday with performances from Seventy Six and Sunny, and Cletus Baltimore, respectively. Tonight’s festivities get started at 6 p.m. with Girl, Interrupted before the minor league Fireflies’ 7:05 p.m. tilt against the Greenville Drive. Tickets range from $5 to $14 (group deals are available). More info is available at columbiafireflies.com. — Kyle Petersen
The Columbia Museum Of Art’s Japan On Screen series, curated by Yoshitaka Sakakibara (who taught Japanese film and culture for more than 20 years at the University of South Carolina), continues with Your Name, an animated feature about two strangers who find themselves connected in some mysterious way. It’s kind of like when you see someone you don’t know twice in one day, except animated. And meaningful. And artistic. So not like your life at all, really. Forget we mentioned it. The outdoor screening begins at 8 p.m., and it’s free. There will also be a cash bar. For more info, visitcolumbiamuseum.org. — Vincent Harris
Friday 9
In the early 1980s, Rumours was Columbia’s Studio 54 — a locus of bacchanalia, a revered warehouse dance club where young men and young women went to experience their first little taste of the nightlife. Whether it was a mix of glamorous sophistication and unbridled hedonism equal of the infamous New York City hotspot — well, you’d have to ask someone who was there. Art Bar hosts a Rumours Reunion tonight, inviting old-timers to relive their dancehall days and young bucks to dig into some retro cool. DJ Joseph Berliner, Rumours’ disc jockey, spins the dance music of the era, and rumor has it — see what we did there? — that ebony goddess Samantha Hunter will make an appearance. The Pride in the City-sponsored event kicks off at 8 p.m.; admission is $5. Visit artbarsc.com for more information. — Patrick Wall
Aug. 13 is the one-year anniversary of visual artist Laura Spong’s death. A towering talent in our visual arts community, Spong’s abstract expressionist creations were dazzling and emphatic. if ART Gallery is commemorating her passing with a curated exhibition of her work and a toast to Spong’s legacy tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. An open mic remembrance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Find out more at ifart.blogspot.com. — Kyle Petersen
At Let’s Get Loud: Battle of the Bands, the Icehouse Amphitheater, Lexington’s crown jewel outdoor venue, hosts an old-fashioned music throwdown to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association Summer Camp. Local acts Mitchell Lee, Bull Moose Party, Jesse Lyons, Maddie Rean, and Center Lane Band will take the big stage, with patrons voting for their favorite via donation buckets assigned to each act. The act that raises the most money for the charity wins the crowd favorite trophy, as well as gets to keep their cash winnings in a matched effort from the event promoters. Tickets for the 5:30 p.m. event cost $11. Head to icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. — Cam Powell
Saturday 10
The Young Artists Festival celebrates exactly who you think it would: young artists — between ages 6 and 17 — who’ve spent their summers creating at summer art camps around the city. While the burgeoning Botticellis and maturing Monets are the focus, there will also be performances from local arts groups and games and crafts stations. The festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. at 701 Whaley, and admission is free. Visit 701cca.org for more information. — Vincent Harris
Sunday 11
It’s not entirely clear if anybody other than hip-hop producer and eclectic gourmand Marcum Core (aka MIDIMarc) calls chili dogs “pigeons,” but this is the kind of thing that tastemakers do (get it?). Come on down to The War Mouth tonight for a Pigeon Party starting at 5 p.m. to behold the distinctive glory that is a pigeon or two and get down to some choice tunes from the man himself. Pigeon merchandise will apparently be available for purchase. Admission is free. Find more info at facebook.com/thewarmouth. — Kyle Petersen
Monday 12
Late last month, Conquest Brewing Company announced that it would close this fall. But for now, the brewery keeps on, continuing to release the new beers already in its tanks and hosting regular events. If you’re looking for chances to hit Conquest before its gone but also do so in a relatively healthy manner, consider the weekly Monday yoga class. $10 gets you a class and a pint. Extra mats are available. Head to squareup.com/store/yogawithjean for more info. — Jordan Lawrence
Tuesday 13
It’s about time someone paid tribute to the Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, who wrote Beloved and a slew of other incredible books. And the 2019 documentary Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am does just that, discussing her work, not just as an author but as an editor at Random House and an instructor at Princeton University. The film features the recently deceased Morrison talking about her life, full of her typical biting wit and incisive commentary. The Nickelodeon Theatre will show The Pieces I Am at 6:30 p.m. today as part of its For the Record documentary series. Tickets cost $11. Visit nickelodeon.org to find out more. — Vincent Harris
Wednesday 14
Billed as a “comedy showcase and innuendos,” the stand-up lineup for Rumor Has It at Curiosity Coffee Bar tonight features some familiar faces and talents in Wayne Cousins and Topher Riddle as well as host Greg Hardy and gets its name with the promise that each comic will spread rumors (malicious and otherwise) about the others. Cover is $5, things kick off at 6 p.m. More info available at curiositycoffeebar.com. — Kyle Petersen