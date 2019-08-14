Wednesday 14
If you like getting your bourbon and your brunch on at 9 a.m. on a Wednesday, you’re in luck because you can do so at Motor Supply Co. Bistro today. Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller Eddie Russell will be in town serving up morning whiskey at this Bourbon Brunch like a boss, and Chef Wes Fulmer will be preparing classic brunch offerings to keep you functioning for the rest of the day. The $45 ticket includes all food and drink, and can be purchased via eventbrite.com. — April Blake
Thursday 15
This week’s City Market Summer Jam in the Vista, doesn’t just have the Station Seven Band blasting out modern R&B, Motown and funk hits, though that does sound pretty fun. They also have yard games (prepare to yell at people about throwing bags during a rousing game of cornhole), demos of sweet bikes from Blue Bike SC, and a puppy pool for your four-legged friend to take a dip in. (No, that pool is not for people! Bad person! Get out of there!) The Summer Jam starts at 6 p.m., and admission is free. More info available at facebook.com/CityMarketTheVista. — Vincent Harris
The Columbia Museum of Art’s Japan on Screen film series is an outcropping of the exhibition Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas, and it touches on themes the artist brings to her works, such as the navigation of gender roles and corporate culture. Departures, tonight’s screening, is a drama about a newly unemployed cellist who takes a job preparing the dead for funerals. The screening begins at 8 p.m. on the museum-adjacent Boyd Plaza; admission is free. (There will be some inflatable furniture, but bring a lawn chair or something to make sure you can sit.) Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Friday 16
Yes, you’ll learn something at Historic Columbia’s Historic Happy Hour Water Balloon Battle — in particular, you’ll learn a thing or two about military tactics throughout history. But mostly you’ll get to throw water balloons at people on the grounds of the Robert Mills House. And on an unbearably hot August evening in Columbia, isn’t that worth the price of admission (which is $25, or $20 for Historic Columbia members)? The happy hour starts at 5 p.m.; drinks and light appetizers will be served. Visit historiccolumbia.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Saturday 17
If brunching with beer on a weekend morning sounds more doable than Motor Supply’s midweek bourbon affair, perhaps you’ll enjoy the German food offerings and massive amounts of Columbia-brewed, German-style beer at today’s Bierkeller “Brunch” at The Whig, which mixes the basement atmosphere of the popular dive bar with the brewing concerns popular biergarten pop-ups. It’s also a special occasion as The Whig will open early, at 11:30 a.m., with German-tinged food specials running all day and night (kitchen closes at 1 a.m.). Head to facebook.com/TheWhig for more info. — April Blake
Sunday 18
Among the many diverse arts events brought to Columbia by The Jasper Project, Fall Lines looms large. The annual literary compendium, which functions as a special edition of the project’s titular magazine, serves as a key outlet for aspiring (and some more-than-aspiring) writers to get their poetry and prose in front of eager eyes. Today’s release celebration will also serve as an awards ceremony — honoring Kimberly Driggers, who grabs the Saluda River Prize for Poetry for her poem “Imagine the Sound of Waves”, and Derek Berry, who takes the Broad River Prize for Prose for his story “Sasquatch.” The 2 p.m. event at the main branch of the Richland Library is free to attend, and will also include readings from featured authors. Go to jasperproject.org for more info. — Jordan Lawrence
The second Great Day in Columbia Jazz, now an annual event, is all about documentation. Well, OK, it’s maybe not solely about documentation, but that’s a big part: Mark Rapp’s Cola Jazz crew is calling jazz cats of all stripes — bandleaders, sidemen, educators, whomever — to band together, if you will, for a big jazz community group photo on the State House grounds to document what the scene looks like today. After the photo, the shindig moves down to The Joint at 1710 Main for a jam session. Hey, the jazz scene’s pretty big — will everyone get a solo? The photo goes down at 7:30 p.m. The jam session starts at 8 p.m. Head to colajazz.com to find out more. — Patrick Wall
Monday 19
In the Expressions Of Creativity exhibition, you can check out more than 30 works of art on the walls of The Gallery at City Hall. The display, curated by the South Carolina Artists Group, features work by Steven White, Farzana Yasmeen, Renea Eshleman, Ginny Merett, Charles Hite, Abstract Alexandra and many more, and their bold use of colors and textures certainly won’t remind you at all that you were never really able to get the people right in any of the drawings you did in elementary school. The gallery is open until 5 p.m. today, and admission is free. The exhibition will remain on view through Sept. 30. Visit southcarolinaartists.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Tuesday 20
The mixture of jazz and poetry has worked wonders for pretty much ever at this point. Something about that combination of complex melodies and spoken word performance just works. That’s what Blue Note Poetry, which hits The White Mule tonight, is all about. This time out, accomplished poets Moody Black and Tyrus Earls will take the stage with the Vasaboo Group to spit some passionate verbal fire and ride the jazz riffs. The poetry and jazzing begin at 7:30 p.m., and admission is $5. Visit whitemulemusic.com for more info. — Vincent harris
Wednesday 21
While you might be forgiven for expecting Warren Haynes to be on stage, Mule Jam is actually The White Mule’s weekly open jam session, a casual invitation to musicians and singers of all stripes to take advantage of the provided backline and see what kind of magic can happen on a weekday night in Five Points. The $1-off wine and $2.50 domestics and imports doesn’t hurt either. No cover, music starts at 8 p.m. Find out more at whitemulemusic.com. — Kyle Petersen