Wednesday 5
If you’ve ever wanted to see a group of Columbia’s fastest-rising comedians go head-to-head with on-air talent from HOT 103.9 in a series of wacky improv-based comedy games, then Wild Out Columbia at the Comedy House might just be the oddly specific rib-tickling experience you’ve been looking for. Your host King Caddy and DJ Pretty Boy Mel will be on hand starting at 8 p.m. to guide you through an evening of lightning-fast wits and potentially devastating insults. Tickets cost $10. Head to comedyhouse.us for more info. — Vincent Harris
Thursday 6
It’s another packed First Thursday on Main in Columbia. In addition to the final exhibition opening at Anastasia & Friends (in front of the Free Times office), which you can read more about on page 36, and the stacked local music bill on Boyd Plaza featuring Space Heater, Grand Republic, Cayla Fralick, and Prettier Than Matt, which you can read more about on page 54, there’s also a Highland Brewing tap takeover at The Whig, an exhibition featuring the work of Captain Thomas O’Brian and Robert Keith IV at Grapes & Gallery, and the 30+30 Photography Opening in The Gallery at City Hall, among other happenings. Grab a beer and walk the street (it’s legal tonight!) and enjoy as much as you can. More info on the festivities, which go from 6 to 10 p.m., can be found at firstthursdayonmain.com. — Jordan Lawrence
We are seriously geeking out about this lecture at the W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall at the University of South Carolina. A freakin’ retired astronaut, one Clay Anderson, will be on hand to talk about his 167 days in space and his six spacewalks, you guys. Anderson will also talk about persistence — as in, it took him 15 tries to successfully become a part of the astronaut corps before he was able to reach for the stars, literally. Anderson’s lecture begins at 7 p.m. with a book-signing afterwards, and this whole shebang is courtesy of the Midlands Astronomy Club and USC Department of Physics and Astronomy. Visit midlandsastronomyclub.org for more info. — Vincent Harris
Friday 7
A “halfa” is an informal kind of belly dance performance, where the distance between community member and performer is removed — so this should be quite the festive inaugural effort at Tapp’s Art Center. Alegría Bellydance is taking the lead in organizing this party and in encouraging everyone to bring “drums, sagas and more” to join in the open dance celebration with a few more traditional performances sprinkled in. Admission is free (donations accepted). There’s a cash bar. Starts at 7 p.m. — Kyle Petersen
Beat Conn., a relatively new collective of hip-hop producers based in South Carolina (the “Conn.” is short for connoisseur), has been talking beats, rhymes and life on its podcast since January. The group holds its first beat battle — a beat con (being short for convention), if you will — at The White Mule tonight, wherein eight beatsmiths battle, NCAA tournament-style, in front of a four-judge panel featuring South Carolina superproducer WLPWR. The beat goes on at 7 p.m.; tickets are $7. Visit thefreshmachine.com/beatconn for more information. — Patrick Wall
Saturday 8
Usher in the summer with a fiesta that celebrates food and drink from equally hot climates like the Caribbean islands and Mexico at the inaugural Tiki-Fiesta at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheatre. A $55 ticket includes four hours of access to chef stations, cocktail pairings, and tastings of mezcal, tequila and rum. An afterparty will be held inside at The Aristocrat. Get tickets online at f2tproductions.com/new-events for this 21+ only event. — April Blake
While not quite reaching Live PD levels of crassness and hilarity, Lexington County Museum’s Murders and Mysteries tour promises a fun, adults-only (18-plus or parental permission) way of engaging with the history of Lexington as you traverse the historic downtown area. Unlike these kinds of things in more touristy locales, there’s no charge or reservations — simply show up at the Icehouse Amphitheater at 8 p.m. and be prepared for a roughly one-hour stroll. Call the museum at 803-359-8369 for more information. — Kyle Petersen
The City of Columbia’s free outdoor summer concert series at Finlay Park kicks off today with a performance by the Peace & Love Band, which is not a group of grizzled hippies. This particular Peace & Love Band plays all sorts of funky soul tunes and classic rockers from the ‘70s through today, and they have a few beach music oldies like “Carolina Girls” on hand in case you want to do some shagging. The Peace-&-Love-ing begins at 7 p.m. Call the Parks Department at 803-545-3100 for more info, or visit columbiasc.net. — Vincent Harris
Sunday 9
The late director John Singleton was 23 when he directed Boyz N the Hood, which chronicles the trials and tribulations of three young black men growing up in South Central Los Angeles. When the film was nominated for an Academy Award, it made Singleton the first black director and youngest director to get a nod. (He lost to Jonathan Demme.) Singleton went on to make several great films, but none rivals his first, one of the most powerful films of its time. The Nickelodeon Theatre screens the film at 5 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information.
Monday 10
The Lexington County Blowfish game tonight isn’t just a chance to see your favorite baseball team go up against their most hated rivals, the Savannah Bananas (Note: Said rivalry may not exist), it’s a chance to take part in Marvel Monday. That means that you can come dressed as your favorite Marvel superhero, whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart (meaning a grownup). So pull out that Captain America costume, and maybe let it out at the waist a little and come on out to the ballpark. Game time is 7:05 p.m. Visit goblowfishbaseball.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Tuesday 11
The South Carolina Philharmonic is really stretching itself of late with its auxiliary programming. Tonight, for the second straight week, it presents Boyd Plaza Sonatas, taking to the recently and beautifully renovated outdoor space adjoining the Columbia Museum of Art, as a reduced mixed-string ensemble of Phil players performs three 45-minute sets, promising “classical favorites and some pieces possibly new to you.” Bone-In Barbeque will have small plates for sale, and The Whig will be slinging wine spritzers and craft beer. For more, head to scphilharmonic.com. — Jordan Lawrence
Wednesday 12
If you insist on running in this famously hot weather, the least you should receive in exchange for it is a refreshingly cold beer to help you cool down and replenish your electrolytes. On Wednesdays in June at 6:30 p.m., meet at the Hunter-Gatherer hangar in Rosewood for a three-mile run, followed by drinks and commiserating with fellow runners about the humidity. The running is free, the beer afterwards is not, but you’ll have earned it. — April Blake