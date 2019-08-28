Wednesday 28
Whether you love wine and can actually tell the difference between the types of grapes used or you want to learn what kinds of wine styles you like, The weekly Wine Wednesdays at Saluda’s are a worthwhile investment. Curated by Mike the Wine Guy, these seasonally chosen $5 glasses change monthly. Gentle live music and a spot on the balcony overlooking Five Points makes this quite the relaxing happy hour spot, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/Saludas. — April Blake
Thursday 29
Columbia’s Ensemble Eclectica aims to bring together multiple artistic disciplines in performance, and its Around The World In 80 Minutes show combines a live orchestra (conducted by Suzanna Pavlovsky), dancers from local studios doing everything from ballet to belly dancing, interludes by local theater company actors, and samples of local food and wine. Indeed, it looks to be one bursting-at-the-seams night of local culture. Seriously, you could probably get college credit for the amount of culture you’re gonna soak in at The Hall at Canal and Senate tonight. The event begins at 7 p.m., and admission ranges from $30 to $50. Get more info at eclectica.bpt.me. — Vincent Harris
The Carolina Archive of Storytelling is still doing its monthly thing out on the patio at The War Mouth. This time, the theme is “sparks.” The idea is to tell (or hear others tell) true-from-life stories in 10 minutes or less, without notes, in an inclusive environment that adds to the verbal tapestry of our community — which is the Archive’s raison d’etre. Plus, you know, cocktails from the bar. Free admission, and storytelling kicks off at 8 p.m. More info is available at facebook.com/CarolinaStorytelling. — Kyle Petersen
Friday 30
Look, we know you’ve still got that one can of Aqua Net squirrelled away somewhere, and we know that you yearn for the days of bell-bottoms, so why not give into that wave of nostalgia and check out the Icehouse Amphitheater’s ‘70s & ‘80s Rock Tribute. Interstate Exiles will take you on a journey through two decades that, depending on your perspective, were the absolute best or the absolute worst for rock music. The show is free, and the boogieing begins at 7 p.m. Visit cehouseamphitheater.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Saturday 31
Columbia’s trashiest fashion show is back for another go — and I mean that in the most literal and complimentary way. EcoFAB Trash Couture challenges designers to create runway-worthy clothing from post-consumer goods, i.e. trash headed for the landfill, a test of creativity and ingenuity that typically results in some pretty eye-popping looks. If you can’t make it to Tapp’s Arts Center for tonight’s fashion show — which goes from 7 to 10 p.m. and costs $10 to attend — the works created will be on view in the building’s gallery space for the next two months as the exhibition Re-Current. For more info, visit tappsartscenter.com. — Jordan Lawrence
When Conquest Brewing Company announced its exit from the local beer scene, it hinted that there would be a goodbye party to bookend its run as the city’s first post-Prohibition production brewery. That day is finally here, so run the taps dry (especially of the last new brew that’ll only be available today) and pour one out for the folks who kickstarted the craft brewery scene in Columbia. The festivities at the The Final Hurrah will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/conquestbrewingcompany. — April Blake
Sunday 1
Would you like a side of sassy-assy humor from a drag queen who works it better than you, honey? The War Mouth is once again bringing together drag and dinner for its Wampus Rompus, with this week’s show falling on an evening when most people don’t have to worry about work the next day. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10. All proceeds will benefit the Harriet Hancock Center. More info available in the feature. — April Blake
Monday 2
Hey, it’s Labor Day. Which quixotically means it’s a day you’re not supposed to work. So do me a favor and do what I’d do in case I don’t have time while getting next week’s Free Times to press: Grab a six pack (or two) of a good, crushable local beer (Steel Hands’ Punch Clock Pilsner or River Rat’s Luminescent Lager would do the trick) and a few friends (preferably including one who has a boat) and throw yourself in Lake Murray at least one last time before fall and winter come around to make it (almost) too cold to do so. Happy (Not) Labor(ing) Day! — Jordan Lawrence
Tuesday 2
The Nickelodeon Theatre’s Foreign Focus film series continues today with a screening of The Wild Pear Tree, a Turkish drama about an aspiring writer who returns to the village where he was born after university hoping to scrape together enough money to publish his first novel but gets caught up in his father’s gambling debts, forcing him to grapple with the people and the place that have made him who he is. The film screens at 7 p.m.; admission is $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 3
Curated by Photo SC, A Collective Vision collects the work of six photographers — Chris Aluka Berry, Robert Coffey, Anne McQuary, Gerry Melendez, ML Miller and Katie Purnell — who share a predisposition toward Southern street photography, and toward the honest juxtaposition of the elements before their lens. The exhibition opens tonight at the Hallway Gallery of 701 Whaley; it’s open from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit facebook.com/PhotoSocietySC for more information. — Patrick Wall