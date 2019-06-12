Wednesday 12
Drip Coffee goes big for the annual anniversary celebration at its original Five Points location. Not only is your first coffee or espresso beverage free of charge on this, Drip’s eighth anniversary, but the cozy shop will host live-spun music all day, with DJ Celsius, DJ Olord Byron, DJ King Harold and DJ GLDFNGR providing what is sure to be a diverse, era-hopping array of auditory entertainment. Drip is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and DJs will play from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Head to facebook.com/dripcoffeecolumbia to find out more. — Jordan Lawrence
Columbia has been awash in some truly excellent Americana and folk-leaning singer-songwriter releases in recent months, and this special show w/ strings at the Curiosity Coffee Bar highlights three of them. Steve Nuzum (of Quark Lepton), Kelley McLachlan and Ethan Fogus (of The Witness Marks) will each showcase their fabulous recent work in an intimate setting and backed by a host of acoustic string players that should lend a Heartworn Highways feels to the proceedings. Free admission, music starts at 6 p.m. — Kyle Petersen
Thursday 13
The Free Comedy Night at 1626 On Main has all the ingredients of a good evening out. It’s free and stuff, and it features an all-local comedian bill (Carlos Valencia, Wayne Cousins, Joe Coughlin and Mark Kaplan) yukking it up alongside host Donovan Stroud. There’s also a full slate of booze and food available to go along with the locally sourced laughter, and nothing makes jokes funnier than full stomachs and at-capacity livers. The comedy starts at 8 p.m., and you can visit thevenuesc.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Friday 14
For those of you who enjoyed the Broadway version of the animated juggernaut Frozen, but who also don’t have more than an hour to spare, consider the Workshop Theatre of South Carolina’s production of Frozen Jr. at the Hammond School Auditorium as a sort of “best-of-both-worlds” thing. Frozen Jr. is a pared-down, 60-minute version of the original aimed straight at the attention spans of middle school-age children, so you can spend some quality time with the kids, but not, you know, too much. Visit workshoptheatre.com for showtimes and ticket prices. — Vincent Harris
Saturday 15
The Columbia Children’s Theatre take their craft seriously, and it is a laughing matter. Their latest production is The Commedia Pinocchio, a slapstick take on the classic story of a puppet come to life that leans into the commedia dell’arte tradition of using a few stock characters, haphazard props, and a dash of improvisation to render the story in free spirit and merriment. The show runs at 10:30 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. today, as well as tomorrow at 3 p.m. — Kyle Petersen
Shrimp and grits is pretty much synonymous with South Carolina cuisine, and it gets its own celebration here in Columbia each June at the Shrimp & Grits Fest. The festival features many local restaurants that each bring their own famous or special version to the table, and a panel of judges and attendees designate one the best for the year. The festival is at the Doubletree by Hilton, and tickets are $40 in advance at columbiashrimpandgrits.com or $45 at the door. — April Blake
Sunday 16
The Mann-Simons Site was home to a prosperous black family for more than 125 years, and the households were largely led by strong matriarchs — including Celia Mann and her daughter Agnes Jackson. Historic Columbia hosts a self-guided Women’s History Tour of the site at 1 p.m., exploring the matriarchs as they led their family through times when their rights limited by their race and gender. Admission is $1; visit historiccolumbia.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than to take Dad to The Poetry Jam at The Weekend and have him take in some dazzling live performances of poems, some of which are, uh, probably about people’s Dads. Join host Spirit, featured poet Moses West and some surprise special guests as they take poetry from the page to the stage. And, uh, maybe give Dad his Hallmark card before you get there. The Jam starts at 8 p.m., and admission is $10. Visit theweekendlounge.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
The Nickelodeon Theatre gets you as close are you’re going to get to a Paris Opera Ballet performance by screening a recording of one today: Swan Lake, the beloved Tchaikovsky ballet. But not just any old version: The Paris Opera Ballet performed Rudolf Nureyev’s 1984 interpretation written for the troupe, which is often called the Freudian version because it elevated the role of Prince Siegfried to that of the heroine Odette by giving him a deeper psychological dimension. The film screens at 1 p.m.; tickets are $18. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Monday 17
The South Carolina State Museum continues its Cosmically Cool Summer program with a screening of Fly Me to the Moon, an animated film about three plucky stowaway flies who sneak onto a space shuttle headed for the moon. Hijinks ensue, of course, but in this movie, they occur in something called 4D, which is somehow one more dimension of viewing than our actual existence permits. Not sure how it works, but the images do seem to jump off the screen. Visit scmuseum.org for ticket and time info. — Vincent Harris
Tuesday 18
The Writer’s Block Poetry & Play Show hosts its monthly shindig at Tapp’s Arts Center tonight; the show includes an open mic, a segment called The Showdown and a feature poet. The show starts at 7 p.m.; sign-up for the open mic starts at 6:45 p.m. Visit facebook.com/twbps for more information. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 19
Stop, drop and roll at Swamp Cabbage Brewing when Birmingham Sushi Class brings its touring sushi-making classes to Columbia for the first time. We never would have thought of a mobile sushi class but now that we know it exists, who wouldn’t want to learn to make sushi while drinking a beer or three? Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. class are $40 per person and include two sushi rolls to eat, plus tips and recipes on your future sushi endeavors. Register at birminghamsushiclasses.com/columbia. — April Blake