Wednesday 10
Cirque Du Soleil’s show at Colonial Life Arena is called Corteo, and it’s the story of a clown reflecting on his life from his deathbed. But we swear it’s not as depressing as it sounds, because his life includes airborne acrobats swinging on chandeliers, people doing insane flips on trampolines, and all manner of death defying feats from members of the 52-person cast. It’s definitely kid-friendly, and no one actually has to see a clown pass into the great beyond. The show, which runs through Sunday, starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Tickets cost between $25 and $105. Visit coloniallifearena.com to find out more. — Vincent Harris
Selling fireworks the week after the Fourth of July seems like a tough pitch, but if anybody can do it, it’s a group of standup comics. Hosted by Greg Hardy and featuring Collin Segura, Rory Hayes and Ryan Pichoff, among others, expect this explicitly not family-friendly performance at Curiosity Coffee Bar, dubbed July Fireworks Sale, to go long on the fiery dangers of your uncle with a Roman Candle after polishing off a six pack of beer and light on the Founding Fathers. The show starts at 6 p.m., and the cover is $5. Find out more at curiositycoffeebar.com. — Kyle Petersen
Thursday 11
This year, Longford, Ireland’s own Sean Finnerty was the first-ever Irish comedian to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s version of The Tonight Show, the end result of an increasingly hot five-year run. Since 2014, Finnerty has done comedy festivals and co-hosted a series on Amazon Prime (Fireball Run), among other acheivements. But let’s talk about the coolest thing on his resume: Dude has opened for the WWE’s Mick “Mankind” Foley, and if that isn’t enough to make you want to go see his stand-up set at New Brookland Tavern, we’re very different people. Showtime is 9 p.m., and tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Friday 12
We’ll always be suckers for the original animated version featuring Boris Karloff, but the 2018 animated film version of The Grinch was actually pretty good, kind of redeeming the good Grinch name after that less-than-spectacular live-action Jim Carrey thing. If you’re looking to conjure thoughts of cooler weather (or to keep the kids occupied for a bit), Icehouse Amphitheater will screen The Grinch at 8:30 p.m., and it’s free. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Saturday 13
Comedian Tony Roberts rolls into the Comedy House this week with some serious credits on his resume, including appearances on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam, and a recurring role as Cy on Mike Epps’ sitcom Uncle Buck. Roberts also chowed down in a series of Burger King ads directed by the esteemed writer and comedian David Steinberg. (We were today-years-old when we learned that comedians can get jobs directing Burger King commercials.) Roberts plays the venue at 7:30 and 10 p.m. tonight, the middle of his three-night stand at the venue. Tickets cost between $25 and $35. More info available at comedyhouse.us. — Vincent Harris
Sustainable Midlands’ annual Tasty Tomato Festival is on the move this year, swapping City Roots’ urban farm for Earlewood Park. But what’s on offer is pretty much the same. There will, of course, be a Homegrown Tomato Contest. And there will be some engaging music, this time in the form of two top-shelf Palmetto State indie acts — Niecy Blues’ intoxicating collisions of R&B and psych-rock, Dear Blanca’s burly but groovy sensitivity. The festival goes from 1 to 7 p.m. and is free to attend. More info available at tastytomatofestival.com. — Jordan Lawrence
Sunday 14
Town Theatre knows what is firmly in its wheelhouse, and a musical based on the beloved Roald Dahl children’s fiction classic Matilda is definitely that. Expect plenty of schoolhouse hijinks, some standout singing and the loveable ragtag nature of community theater to shine through amid the tumult of a young girl with wit and charm striving, like us all, for love and happiness. The show, which plays today at 3 p.m., runs through July 12 to 28. Tickets range from $15 to $25. Head to towntheatre.org for more info. — Kyle Petersen
Monday 15
Vegans, the vegan-curious, the dairy-free and those who just like to explore new tastes will want to pencil in the Vegan Chocolate and Spirits Pairing at Indah Coffee at 6 p.m. tonight. The $24 ticket includes four vegan chocolates from Bruges Chocolaterie paired with four adult beverages, the idea being for participants to learn how the flavors of vegan chocolate can enhance the flavors from the alcohols, and vice versa. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Check facebook.com/indahcoffeeco for more info. — April Blake
Tuesday 16
The Market at 701 Whaley continues its Sisters Singing Jazz series tonight; singing this evening is Brittany Turnipseed, a sultry Columbia jazz singer who last year was the Super Top Dog Winner at the Apollo Theatre’s legendary — and legendarily tough — Amateur Night competition. Tickets are $15 — $10 for 701 Whaley members — and the event kicks off at 6 p.m. Call 803-771-0101 to find out more. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 17
There’s something reassuring about the sumptuous, loose-limbed Southern rock that the McKenzie Butler Trio makes. The group doesn’t push the envelope too much, but it gets the sweep and heft of the rootsy tangle of blues, soul and country that go into its sound just right, and the sultry vocal prowess of Butler herself makes each tune go down satisfyingly. The band hits Tin Roof at 7 p.m. Go to tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. — Kyle Petersen