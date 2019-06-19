Wednesday 19
Ring in the summer solstice a little early by celebrating ensconced in the underground darkness of The Whig, where the sun’s rays cannot even reach you for Bell’s Bright Night. The draft lines will be flowing with multiple options from Bell’s Brewing out of Kalamazoo, Michigan, starting at 5 p.m. And in true Whig style, they are sure to have some delicious solstice or sun-themed bar snacks that’ll be announced after this paper has been printed. Look out for updates at facebook.com/TheWhig. — April Blake
Thursday 20
The brewers and chef at Cottontown Brew Lab want people to come on down, not to Cottontown, but to Main Street for another of its special beer dinners at 1626 on Main. Chef Mike Ellis and head brewer Brandon Evans have teamed up to create a four-course Asian-inspired meal at where each course is paired with one of the brewery’s many craft brews. Tickets are $45 per person and are available on Eventbrite or Facebook by searching for Cottontown Beer Dinner. — April Blake
Historic Columbia’s popular Renovation Rodeo series takes history buffs up close and personal with a recently renovated or refurbished property that maintains its time capsule allure. This iteration features a Wales Garden home, a long-time university-adjacent neighborhood built on the grounds of the 1800s-era Stark plantation. Light refreshments are provided by Rosewood Market and space, as always, is limited, so reserve your spot in advance. More info available at historiccolumbia.com. — Kyle Petersen
Friday 21
So you were impressed with the universe-bending machinations of Avengers: Endgame? Well, it’s nothing compared to the multiverse-smashing plot of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which brings together spider-people from six different earths for a blast of an animated adventure. It also manages to be one of the most heartwarming and resonant family films in some time. All of which makes it a perfect choice for the City of Columbia’s Summer Movie Series at Earlewood Park. Pre-show activities begin at 7:45 p.m. Movie starts at sunset. Admission is free. For more, head to coumbiasc.net. — Jordan Lawrence
If you enjoy both improv comedy and watching other people under stress while you kick back and relax, then the 3, 2, 1 Comedy show at Tapp’s Arts Center might be worth checking out. Six comedians try to come up with six minutes of material through three rounds of competition, but they mustuse five specific words that the audience chooses somewhere in their routines. The kicker is that the comedians don’t know what those words are until the game begins. These brave comedy warriors step into the stand-up Thunderdome starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Visit tappsartscenter.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Saturday 22
The husband-and-wife team of Kenneth Crutchfield and Terry Ballard, also known as Skillet & Booker, throw vaudeville, burlesque and all manner of multi-role chaos into a blender in a play called Matters of the Heart, playing an at-odds couple who are both looking for love and desperately trying to avoid it. So kind of like the rest of us in real life. It’s a romantic comedy for people who hate that kind of thing, with a lot more in-your-face humor. And did we mention that this production at Tapp’s Arts Center is directed by Geoffrey Owens, aka Elvin from The Cosby Show? Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35. Find out more at tappsartscenter.com. — Vincent Harris
Sunday 23
While Chaye Alexander might have moved her club from the back of Nonnah’s out to West Columbia, she’s still’s primed to keep traditional jazz and R&B buzzing downtown. In this case, she’s bringing Luis Alas & The Afro Cuban Connection in for a free and family-friendly afternoon of highly danceable Latin rhythms and funk-inflected smooth jazz at Boyd Plaza. Music starts at 4:30 p.m., with a cash bar and food available for purchase. More info available at chayzlounge.com. — Kyle Petersen
Soy Cuba wasn’t exactly a hit when it was first released in 1964. The schizophrenic Soviet-Cuban film wasn’t received well in Havana (it was criticized for its stereotypical portrayal of Cubans) or in Moscow (it was insufficiently revolutionary, and too sympathetic to the lives of the Batista-era bourgeoisie), and it didn’t even reach the West largely because it was a Communist production in the midst of the Cold War era. (There was also that pesky U.S. embargo.) But the film’s bravura technique and dazzling formal achievements made it an industry darling when it finally hit the States after the collapse of the USSR (Martin Scorsese loves it; so, too, did Francis Ford Coppola). The Nickelodeon Theatre screens the film at 2 p.m. as part of its Silver Screen Studies series; tickets are $9. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Monday 24
When’s the last time you had a Thai-Peruvian fusion dinner? Probably never, especially in Columbia, where the dining scene is really starting to come into its own so we can have Thai-Peruvian fusion dinners. Chefs Javier Urate and Nivit Tipravee from Hendrix and Bodhi Thai Dining, respectively, will serve a summery five-course menu infused with inspiration from their cultures at their Wine + Cocktail Dinner, which runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and the dinner will be served at on Columbia’s Main Street at Hendrix. Go to facebook.com/HendrixCola for more info.
Tuesday 25
You know what you get with the Miss South Carolina Pageant. And you don’t need Free Times to tell you if it’s up your alley or not. So suffice it to say that the five days of competition kick of at the Township Auditorium tonight at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary throughout the nights. Head to thetownship.org to find out more. — Jordan Lawrence
Wednesday 26
People out Lexington-way are fully embracing the craft beer dinners that Krafty Draft has been serving up. The popular brewpub is putting on another five-course rendition today at 7 p.m. featuring dishes from the surf, to the turf, to their popular cheesecakes, all created by Chef Jonathan to pair with a selection of craft beers from Krafty’s 100-plus draft lines. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at 269 Charter Oak Rd. Go to kraftydraft.com for more info. — April Blake
That a grown man would consciously choose to adopt a nickname that’s a first-grade euphemism for fecal matter is beyond our comprehension, really. But such is the cross borne by Doo Doo Brown, the comedian who returns for his umpteenth stint at the Comedy House today. He starts his five-night run with a performance at 8 p.m.; tickets are $15. Visit comedyhouse.us for more information. — Patrick Wall