Happy New Year! (Well, almost.)

In that spirit, we’re forgoing our regular selection of 8 Days a Week events that you can do (pretty much) every day from Wednesday to Wednesday, and highlighting some of the many options you’ll have to ring in 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 31. For a selection of happenings tilted less toward partying and more toward eating and drinking, check out Tug Baker’s On Tap column. — Jordan Lawrence

The biggest party on New Year’s Eve is, as it has been the past few years, the City of Columbia-backed Famously Hot New Year, which will place its main stage on Gervais Street along the Statehouse grounds. The headlining performance will be a blast from the past in the form of genre-defining rap group Salt-N-Pepa, but the undercard offers ample reason to attend, as well. Both Charleston’s The High Divers (whose bounding, beaming mixture of steady-driving Tom Petty jams and modern indie rock bombast is one of the state’s most festival-ready sounds) and Columbia’s Cottontown Soul Society (alive with the fiery verve you’d expect from a band that claims such a name) should keep people moving no matter how cold the night gets. The celebration, which goes from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., will also include midnight fireworks over the Statehouse, food trucks and vendors, and beer, wine and bubbly available for purchase. For more info, head to famouslyhotnewyear.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Another event that should agree with those New Year’s revelers unwilling to let old acquaintances be forgot goes down at the conjoined rock clubs The Senate and Tin Roof down in the Vista. The flapper-inspired Roaring Into 2020 party will lean into cover-heavy frivolity with performances by Columbia’s Seventy Six and Sunny, and Larger Than Life, a touring tribe act that focuses on the boy band boom of the late-’90s and early-2000s. Multiple bars will sell drinks, and there will be a complimentary champagne toast, balloon drop and “confetti cannon” at midnight. Tickets start at $40. Find out more at thesenatecolumbia.com. — Jordan Lawrence

The New Year’s Cover Show at New Brookland Tavern is legendary, and for good reason. Each year various local bands either don disguises or shuffle their members to recreate an iconic group, usually with the help of a drink or three. Shout in 2020 with a punk rock take on The Cure from The Long Cons, the versatile Flower Shopping tripping through the Blondie catalog, Cicalia picking at Springsteen, and various members of Dear Blanca, Marshall Brown Band and Cayla Fralick’s band barreling through Ramones songs. Tickets are $10 ($15 under 21), and doors open at 8 p.m. More info is available at newbrooklandtavern.com. — Kyle Petersen

Looking for a swanky party that combines the old roaring ’20s with upcoming ‘20s to ring in 2020? Gin & Jazz: A Swinging New Year’s Eve at the Arcade Mall is your ticket. A fundraiser for the Animal Mission, this Prohibition-era-themed shindig will feature a menu recalling the ’20s alongside an open bar with specialty cocktails, while Mark Rapp’s live swing band serenades you through the night along with some choice period music from DJ GLDFNGR. Entry costs $160.76 ($266.85 for a couple). Doors open at 9 p.m. Find the Eventbrite page for tickets and more info. (Rapp will pull double duty on the last night of the decade, as he’s also the headliner at another ’20s-themed soiree down at The Joint. That party starts at 8 p.m. and costs between $50 and $400; check thejointsc.com to find out more.) — Kyle Petersen

What we have here is a situation where the opening band might be the best one on a three-act bill. Wombat Junction and The Runout are pleasant enough groups, specializing in straightforward, heartland-style rock. But Dr. Roundhouse, the first band up, is something else. Its raucous, ragged rock has hints of funk, Celtic reels and general funhouse insanity, a sound as refreshingly unkempt as the musicians, unafraid to let the frayed edges show in their careening, devil-may-care bounce. These guys are a lot of fun, in other words. The New Year’s festivities get going at 8 p.m. at Foxfield Bar and Grille, and they are, as all shows are there, free to attend. Go to facebook.com/foxfieldbar for more info. — Vincent Harris

The Asheville jam-rock outfit known as Travers Brothership, led by twin brothers Kyle and Eric Travers, is really good at stretching things out on stage, which came in handy at its recent Floydfest appearance. The quartet played five different sets on four stages for around 30,000 people during the festival, and ended up on Rolling Stone’s “10 Best Things We Saw At Floydfest” list for good measure. The Brothership’s New Year’s Eve show at The White Mule will be two sets, one of original material and one, dubbed Peaches For Peace, where it takes on another ace jam band, the Allman Brothers. The $10 affair starts at 9 p.m. More info available at whtiemulemusic.com. — Vincent Harris

I really don’t know why someone didn’t think to start a cover band and call it Under the Sun sooner. I mean, when someone asks you what you play, you can cite your name as your stylistic range, and you’re done. And this Columbia sextet has the song list to back it up, hitting everything from The Beatles to Rascal Flatts to Green Day. And New Year’s Eve seems like a pretty decent time to do the cover band thing, right? The group plays the part at Wild Wing Cafe in the Vista, which gets going at 10 p.m. and is free to attend. Check wildwingcafe.com for further details. — Vincent Harris

Kool & the Gang played Famously Hot New Year a few years back. KC & the Sunshine Band? Earth, Wind and Fire? Marcus Miller? Those sound like names that could. Point being: Willie Walker & Conversation Piece draw their cover sets from these and similar superstar acts, and this New Year’s Eve, they’re doing it in Chayz Lounge, a place where you can actually sit down. Though you might not be able to: The Charlotte jazz crew also knows tunes by Prince, Bruno Mars and go-go godfather Chuck Brown. The $85 shindig starts at 8 p.m. More info available at chayzlounge.com. — Patrick Wall

Swansea born Maddie Rean comes across as a no-nonsense woman with plenty to say on original songs such as “Last Call.” Though there are plenty of women in country music these days, there aren’t many like Rean, who should really be compared more to hard-rocking male artists such as Eric Church or Luke Bryan, guys who put on a show but can surprise you with some serious, heartfelt songwriting. She plays the celebration at Carolina Western Pub alongside Black Water Shine. The 7 p.m. event costs $30 ($25 in advance), which also gets you a barbecue buffet and dessert bar, a champagne toast and party favors. Go to facebook.com/carolinawesternpubsc to find out more. — Kevin Oliver

The revived Skyline Club near the airport will host Ryan Trotti for New Year’s Eve. A modern country artist who blurs lines by adding rock, pop and hip-hop influences to his sound, his vocals are taken over by smooth jazz, noticeable in his most recent single, “None Quite Like You.” Still containing the everyday country acoustics found on today’s radio dial, Trotti takes you on a ride, with each of his songs incorporating some touch from a different genre. Tickets for the 9:30 p.m. concert cost $15. More info is available at skylineclub.com. — Hallie Hayes