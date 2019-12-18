Wednesday 18

While the Vino Garage looks a bit different after its move further up Main Street, with its bar service and frequent food trucks, the constant stream of informative and spirited wine tastings remains thankfully unabated. Check out the fermented grape slinger from 6 to 8 p.m. today to stock up on the fizzy ones for all of your holiday needs at the Bubbly for the New Year tasting. ‘Tis the season, after all. Head to thevinogarage.com for more info. — Kyle Petersen

Thursday 19

Thanks to his ongoing series of Christmas albums, singer/pianist Jim Brickman is as synonymous with the holiday season as tense meals with relatives or $10 checks from your grandparents. Brickman will no doubt play tunes from his most recent Yule-happy release, A Christmas Celebration at his show at the Koger Center, but you can expect to hear songs from A Joyful Christmas, The Magic Of Christmas, The Hymns and Carols of Christmas and A Punk Rock Christmas, as well. We may have made that last one up. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $45 to $75. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com to find out more. — Vincent Harris

Friday 20

’Tis the season for holiday shindigs, which makes it time for Terence Young’s annual smooth jazz soiree. At this Christmastime dinner gala, the exemplary smooth jazz guitarist leads a group of consummately talented smooth jazz musicians through smooth jazz renditions of yuletide standards and gospel-jazz numbers. Hey, we said ’tis the season. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree on Bush River Road; tickets run from $20 to $200, which reserves a table for eight. Visit tinyurl.com/terenceyoung2019 for more information. — Patrick Wall

I love my friends. I want to tell them every day that I do.

I must defend everything that I believe to be true.

I don’t deserve all of the things that I can hold in my hands.

I must observe and do my best to try to follow your plans.

Aaron Graves intoned these words on the gently prancing “I Love My Friends,” a highlight from My Bones Are Singing, his 2017 album with his band Those Lavender Whales. The song — like the new mural that includes the titular phrase, created by Lauren Andreu and Claude Gilbert on the side of the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse on Main Street — zeroes in on why the musician made such a huge impact on his community.

He loved it — a lot — never giving less than the most genuine, energetic support to other local artists and creatives, and writing songs that vividly pitted that empathetic optimism against the harsh, unforgiving challenges life throws at such idealism. Graves died this summer, but the new mural — with its whimsical whale and donuts (which he adored) and the singer’s own smiling face looking sidelong into the distance — is a reminder of the spirit he instilled in this city’s music scene. There’s an opening party for the mural at Hunter-Gatherer tonight from 5 to 8 p.m., where you can buy T-shirts with the mural’s design (the proceeds helping to pay back the cost of creating it) and hang out while DJs spin tunes. Come toast a new piece of public art and one of the most caring musicians this city has ever seen. Find out more at the Aaron Graves Tribute Mural Opening Party Facebook event. — Jordan Lawrence

Saturday 21

Out of the Wilderness is the latest exhibit from painter Max Miller, hosted in the City Art Gallery, and it’s an enjoyable collection of impressionist-saturated compositions that luxuriate in the evocative colors and careful compositional eye that Miller brings to both portraits and landscapes. The show will remain on the walls until Jan. 11. Open hours are available at cityartonline.com. — Kyle Petersen

Sunday 22

The Nickelodeon’s Holly Jolly Hollywood film series rolls on with a genuine classic, 1954’s White Christmas. Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and VeraEllen star in this warm and fuzzy musical, and if you can stop trying to figure out why there’s a hyphen in Vera-Ellen’s name long enough, you’ll love the song-and-dance hijinks and family-friendly warm holiday vibes. The movie starts at 5 p.m., and tickets are $11 ($5 for children under 12). Visit nickelodeon.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Monday 23

The celebration of Festivus really begins right after the traditional Festivus dinner with the Airing of Grievances, wherein you gather your family around and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year. Then come the Feats of Strength, which … well, those are self-explanatory. Curiosity Coffee Bar hosts a Festivus “Happy” Hour today, in which you can partake in both hallmarks of the Seinfeld holiday. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Donations will be collected for the Human Fund, the Cottontown coffee bar says; no, we don’t know if they’re serious. Visit curiositycoffeebar.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Tuesday 24

It’s Christmas Eve. No matter what you believe or what you celebrate this time of year, may you spend tonight enjoying the company of friends and family. Happy merry! — Jordan Lawrence

Wednesday 25

There aren’t usually any rules when it comes to the dress code at Art Bar. It’s a fairly come-as-you-are nightclub. But when it’s the day of jolly old Saint Nick, it hosts thet the annual Christmas Night Pajama Party and insists you cozy up and dress down. Hot chocolate, Christmas movies and plenty of Jameson will be on hand to ensure the appropriate seasonal joy, and prizes will be awarded for best solo and best couple jammies. So, bring your A-game. Things informally kick off at 8 p.m. More info available at artbarsc.com. — Kyle Petersen