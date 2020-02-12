Columbia event highlights: USC Dance, Bluetile skate film, Guitar Gala

Wednesday 12

The USC Dance Company’s performances tend to be more mixed-repertoire affairs, but …To Be a Part of Something is, well, different. Conceived and created by a team of theater and dance faculty, the piece takes contemporary approaches to choreography and uses original video production to create a thematically coherent work around the theme of human connection. The show opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Feb. 15. Admission costs betweeen $15 and $22. — Kyle Petersen

Thursday 13

The second week of Trustus Theatre’s run of A Streetcar Named Desire — Tennessee Williams’ play about class struggle, domestic violence, sexual assault and other generally toxic times in the Big Easy — kicks off tonight. Curtain rises at 8 p.m.; tickets are $28. Visit trustus.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Friday 14

We’re certain that there are other nice Valentine’s Day events going on around our fair city, but I’m declaring a clear winner: The Comedy Closet’s BREAK UP: A Storytellers Night is the king of this day. The club cordially invites you to come on by, step up to the mic and tell your best breakup story, in an attempt to achieve closure by having people laugh at your pain, or simply listen to someone else do so. If you need more details than that (and why would you?), admission is $5, and the show starts at 9 p.m. Visit thecomedycloset.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

It’s been 10 years, but David Toole, owner of Bluetile Skateboard shop, is returning with a new feature-length skate video titled Lovers. It’s totally different than his last outing — titled Hate Your Friends and released in 2010 — but he feels Bluetile’s new crop of skaters are the right people to shred a board with. “This new crop of dudes are super creative guys. Big happy bunch of guys that all get along. Nobody’s butting heads, all bros. Lovers,” Toole tells Free Times. You can be a part of the love, too, on Valentine’s Day, with showings of the Sava Kucherin-directed Lovers at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Nickelodeon Theatre. Tickets cost $11. Head to nickelodeon.org to find out more. — Preach Jacobs

Saturday 15

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, and if your boo’s come down with a case of the classical gas, the only cure is the Guitar Muse Guitar Gala at Senate’s End, an evening of beautiful guitar music curated by classical guitar virtuoso Marina Alexandra. Dinner’s included, too. The concert starts at 6 p.m.; admission is $62. Visit southernguitarfest.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

You’ve probably heard of Jackie Robinson, and how he broke baseball’s color barrier, but have you heard of Willie O’Ree, the man they called “the Jackie Robinson of hockey?” O’Ree was the first African American to play in the NHL, and he did so even though he was blind in one eye, a fact he somehow managed to keep a secret while playing. The new documentary, WILLIE: How the Descendant of Escaped Slaves Changed Hockey Forever, tells this great man’s story, and it will be shown at the state Department of Archives and History at 1 p.m. today. It’s free to attend, but pre-registration is required at scarchivesandhistoryfoundation.org. — Vincent Harris

Sunday 16

Featuring America’s Got Talent’s favorite Dorae Saunders, Divas on Main is becoming one of the many businesses around town to utilize patron-friendly drag shows for a rowdy good time in an unusual venue — in this case, the Top Golf-anchored Main Street conglomeration Main Course. The event is billed as family-friendly, but also urges you to bring $1 dollar bills — presumably for pinball, or something. Show is at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10. More info is available at maincoursesc.com. — Kyle Petersen

Monday 17

Normally closed on Monday, the Woodrow Wilson Family Home is open for President’s Day. And if you haven’t been in a while, it might be a good chance to check out the recently updated site, now established as the only U.S. museum dedicated to interpreting the period of Reconstruction following the Civil War. The house will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission costs $10 ($7 for youths 6 to 12; free for members and children 5 and under). For more info, head to historicolumbia.org. — Jordan Lawrence

Tuesday 18

North Carolina photographer Guy White found his calling in a pretty dark way. In 1948, a polio epidemic hit Asheville, and White’s father, seeking to protect him from the disease, decided his son needed an indoor-friendly hobby. So he bought Guy a camera and set up a darkroom, which led to a decades-long career in photography. Shandon Presbyterian Church is hosting a retrospective of Guy’s work called Boy With A Camera: A Guy White Photo Retrospective that runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the Atrium Gallery until March 1. Admission is free. Visit shandonpresbyterian.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Wednesday 19

Of the 2018 first issue of Bitter Root comicbook.com’s Christian Hoffer gushed, “[It’s] a delightful debut, an action-packed burst of energy that never loses sight of the heavy themes at the center of the series. Created by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene, Bitter Root explores the never-ending fight against racism through the eyes of a family of paranormal fighters living in Harlem in the 1920s.” If that doesn’t sound intriguing enough, perhaps the fact that two of those acclaimed comic book creators, Brown and Greene, call South Carolina home. Today is as good as any to take an interest — Brown will be at Scratch N’ Spin, holding a signing event to celebrate the return of Bitter Root and the debut of his new series, On the Stump. The event goes from 12 to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/scratchnspinofficial. — Jordan Lawrence

Postcard Art is a fundraiser for Artists for Africa, the dance charity started by Columbia native Cooper Rust that fuses her Kenya community with her hometown. Attendees shop for postcard-sized canvases displayed anonymously, with the artist’s signature on the back of the work. All canvases are $65, with proceeds going directly to support free arts education programs for orphaned and impoverished children in Kenya. Tickets are $25, and the event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Embassy Suites off Greystone Blvd. More info available at artistsforafricausa.org. — Kyle Petersen