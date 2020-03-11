Columbia event highlights: March 11-18

Wednesday 11

Tin Roof’s original music series The Rundown rolls on with a free show featuring three very different acts — a mixed-genre bill just as God intended. The evening kicks off with a solo set from singer Carter Lybrand, who calls himself “The Country Drifter,” folk-rockers-who-have-a-hard-rock-band-name Henry Luther & the Blackouts, and the truly ridiculous funk-rock act Eight Track Parade, a band that doesn’t make any sense whatsoever but is really fun. Showtime is 8 p.m., and it won’t cost you a red cent, or any other kind of cent. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Thursday 12

If you missed Great Gatsby — Columbia Classical Ballet’s latest production, an original take on the famed ’20s-set novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald — when it was at the Koger Center in Columbia, you’ve got another close-by chance this week. The production is at the Arts Center of Kershaw County in Camden tonight, with the performance starting at 7 p.m. and costing between $25 and $35 to attend. Find out more at artscenterofkershawcounty.wildapricot.org. (If you’d rather get your dose of ballet this week in a more intimate setting, the company’s Main Stage Series returns to Columbia’s Main Course at 6 p.m. on Friday; columbiacityballet.com has more details.) — Jordan Lawrence

Friday 13

The Columbia Museum of Art leans into two current exhibits with the programming for this week’s edition of its quarterly Arts & Draughts series. In conjunction with TRIBE: A Celebration of South Carolina Hip-Hop Culture, local rapper and hip-hop scene leader Fat Rat da Czar, who curated the display, will perform alongside fellow South Carolina emcee H3RO, both fronting live bands that enhance their engaging flows for a program dubbed Walk This Way, referencing the famous team-up between Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. The rock bands Candy Coffins and Gláss will also perform. To mark It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection brought to the museum by the Metallica guitarist, there will be a perspective tour of the permanent collection by local horror filmmaker Chris Bickel, a pop-up game station featuring Guitar Hero Metallica from Firefly Toys and Games, and a Kirk Hammett Guitar Experience. (Also in conjunction with It’s Alive! this week is another installment of the museum’s Sounds of Silence series, wherein George Fetner and other members of Columbia’s Wired Music contemporary classical collective will accompany a 7:30 p.m. Thursday screening of the horror classic Nosferatu.) There will, as ever, also be beer, with Asheville’s High-Wire as the featured brewery. Arts & Draughts starts at 7 p.m. and costs $10 ($5 members). For more info, visit columbiamuseum.org. — Jordan Lawrence

Columbia Classical Ballet will be at the Koger Center for the Arts for a bit, with a kid-friendly “outreach” performance of the fantastical The Wizard of Oz at 10 a.m. today followed by the haunting canonical classic ballet Giselle tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. The former, in keeping with the company’s goal of bringing children and families in, keeps the ticket prices down at $5 (for both today’s performance and another at the same time on Thursday), while the latter performance has tickets range from $6 to $35. Head to columbiaclassicalballet.com to find out more. — Kyle Petersen

The Kickoff Party for the Doko Film Fest is this evening at stately Doko Manor in Blythewood. The film festival itself, which goes from March 13 to 14, is a celebration of high school-age filmmakers, from the Southeast and beyond, a chance for all sorts of mini-Spielbergs to show off and talk about their potential masterworks. The party itself isn’t nearly that ambitious. Just jazz, food, beverages and a chance to hang out with some semi-pro filmmakers before they get too famous to talk to you. The party begins at 7 p.m., and the filmmakers, VIPs and sponsors get in free, but if you’re one of the common folk, admission is $20. Check out dokofilmfest.com for more event details. — Vincent Harris

Saturday 14

The Cottontown Art Crawl, which returns today for year two, is a kind of cozy, ambling invitation for resident artists and local businesses to throw open their doors and hawk their wares. The loosely organized crawl starts at 2150 Sumter St., where touring patrons can get all of the “artist locations” and then embark at their leisure from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are, of course, encouraged to also visit the many fine establishments in the neighborhood for food and drink as well. For more, check out the Facebook event. — Kyle Petersen

Soda City Suds Week is back. This weeklong celebration of the local craft beer scene kicks off today from noon to 7 p.m. at Craft and Draft on Devine Street. These launch parties are always lots of fun, with live music, lots of food trucks and, of course, a focus on really great local beer. They always have a few special kegs just for this event, so don’t miss out. Suds Week continues on March 15, with a Biergarten Brunch at the WECO Bottle and Biergarten. Then on actual St. Patrick’s Day, head to Art Bar for a special Soda City Suds Week celebration where there will be beer, obviously, along with food pairings with an Irish twist to showcase the kitchen. Head over to sodacitysudsweek.com to get more info on these and other events lined up between March 14 and 21. — Tug Baker

The South Carolina Philharmonic’s Phenoms & Schumann concert delivers exactly what it promises. The phenoms: composer Zhou Tian, whose A Thousand Years of Good Prayers opens the concert; and guest pianist Yerin Yang, who won the Southeastern Piano Festival’s Arthur Fraser prize in 2018 and performs Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor with the orchestra. The Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center; tickets run from $16 to $50. Visit scphilharmonic.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Put on your boogie shoes, shake shake shake your booty and get down tonight at the Township Auditorium, where disco-era relics KC & the Sunshine Band perform at 7:30 p.m. If that’s the way — uh-huh, uh-huh — you like it, tickets are $39 to $99. Visit thetownship.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Sunday 15

The Main Course’s traditional Divas on Main drag show continues to be a throwdown, good-time event that pairs the best in costume, makeup and gender-performing excellence for all your lip-syncing pleasure, or something like that. Not sure why they call it a “drag.” Anyway, the Main Course will have its regular food and drink selections and things kick off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 online or at the door. Find out more at maincoursesc.com. — Kyle Petersen

Monday 16

Are you chumps ready to get down to some four-part clarinet awesomeness? Then get you some at the American Clarinet Quartet’s performance at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church tonight. The quartet is actually part of the larger United States Air Force Heritage of America Band, but on its own, the repertoire includes classical, rousing patriotic marches, Klezmer music, Broadway showtunes, jazz, Latin and South American music and more. Plus this show, which starts at 7 p.m. is free. Visit sapc.net for more info. — Vincent Harris

Tuesday 17

Blue Note Poetry is a traditional open mic event at The White Mule combining music and verse, and this installment features a headlining performance from the award-winning slam poet Shuntrice Smoot (aka Sassy the Poet) as well as Fayetteville, North Carolina’s Lovely Lexy G. As usual, the groove-laden backing vibes of the Vasaboo group will set the mood. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door, and festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. whitemulemusic.com has more info. — Kyle Petersen

Wednesday 18

The Banff Mountain Film & Book Festival, held annually in Canada, is an international celebration of stories probing the culture, sports and delicate environments of the world’s mountainous regions. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour — natch — brings a selection of the festival’s highlights to locations around the world. Half-Moon Outfitters has brought this tour to Columbia since what seems like time immemorial; this year, the outdoors retailer brings the tour to the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business’ W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall. The two-day stop wraps up today; the presentation starts at 7 p.m. and costs $15. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more information. — Patrick Wall