Columbia event highlights: Feb. 26-March 4

Wednesday 26

The fact that Diana Ross is still touring in 2020 feels like a minor miracle, but the Motown star and lead singer of The Supremes has always had a benevolent spirit and approach. Seeing one of the earliest true pop divas doing her thing, even at this point, should be a rite of passage for everybody who cares about the rich legacy at the intersection of pop and R&B. Ross hits the Township Auditorium tonight at 7:30 p.m.; tickets start at $58.50. More info available at thetownship.org. — Kyle Petersen

Thursday 27

Between the many tasty beers and cocktails on offer at The War Mouth and the colorful tales those drams of liquid courage help each evening’s speakers to deliver, the frequent Carolina Archive of Storytelling nights at the bar and restaurant have become one of Cottontown’s most reliable draws. Tonight’s universally relatable theme is Love Stories, and you sign up to tell one by emailing hello@carolinastorytelling.org. The winner, as voted on by the audience, will get a $50 War Mouth gift card. The 8 p.m. event is free to attend. Find out more at facebook.com/CarolinaStorytelling. — Jordan Lawrence

Friday 28

Benedict College’s annual Harambee Festival opens tonight at 5 p.m. at HRC Arena, kicking off three days of events celebrating gospel music that culminates in a Sunday community choir concert directed by award-winning recording artist VaShawn Mitchell. Local performers include Terence Young and TiffanyJ, with food, merchandise sales, a Children’s Village, and free health screenings all a part of the proceedings. Go to benedict.edu/harambee for full details. — Kyle Petersen

Columbia City Ballet’s latest original work is Great Gatsby, which tackles F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous Jazz Age tale of excess and fallout with live musical help from local jazz scene leader Mark Rapp. And, like the company always does, it’s doing things up right with its auxiliary programming, throwing a Gatsby Cocktail Party at 6 p.m. in the Koger Center ballroom before tonight’s 8 p.m. performance in the main hall. The pre-show festivities, which cost $45, will feature hor d’oeuvres, some behind-the-scenes insight into the production and, per the Eventbrite page, “just the right amount of hootch.” Drink up, Good Sports. The ballet costs between $22 and $54, and will be performed again at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Head to columbiacityballet.com for more info. — Jordan Lawrence

Visual artist Laurie McIntosh opens her new show Beautiful Swimmers tonight at Stormwater Studios. The works continue her move toward more abstractions and patterns, out of which emerge a series of floating creatures across mostly large-format oil paintings. The show also features a large display of papier mâché sea life. Tonight’s opening reception goes from 5 to 8 p.m. The show will remain on view through March 8. Get more info at stormwaterstudios.org. — Kyle Petersen

Between a decade and a decade and a half ago, Reno Collier rode the Blue Collar Comedy (read: dumb redneck good ol’ boy stereotype comedy) wave to some notoriety: He had a Comedy Central special in 2005, appeared in a few movies and on a few tours supporting Larry the Cable Guy and starred in the Blue Collar Comedy: The Next Generation special. He’s still yukking it up, riffing on things he finds stupid (science, evolution, the spelling of Murfreesboro, Tennesee, according to his last Dry Bar Comedy internet special); he does so tonight at the Comedy Closet. Collier takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $15. Visit thecomedycloset.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Saturday 29

Finding barbecue in the Vista is never easier than when Bar Crawl USA hosts its BBQ, Brew & Bourbon Crawl. Five restaurants are coming together for a tour of — you guessed it — barbecue, beer and bourbon, with specials and samples of pulled pork creations and plenty of cocktails. The event crawls from 12 to 3 p.m. Tickets are for those 21 and older only, running between $22.50 and $35, and can be purchased via Eventbrite. — April Blake

The South Carolina State Museum celebrates African American history and culture tonight with a special production from the touring Bright Star Theater company called Heroes of the Underground Railroad. The 45-minute production examines a variety of abolitionists and other heroes from the secret routes and passages that American slaves took to freedom during the antebellum era. The troupe performs at 11 a.m.; tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children, and free for 2 and under. More info available at scmuseum.org. — Kyle Petersen

Sunday 1

Carousel was the second musical that dynamic musical theater duo Rodgers and Hammerstein produced. They adapted it from Frederic Mólnar’s 1909 play Lilom, moving its setting from Budapest to coastal Maine; Richard Rodgers would later write that of all the musicals he and Hammerstein made, Carousel was his favorite. Opera at USC closes its three-night run of the musical with a matinee today at Drayton Hall; curtain is at 3 p.m., and tickets are $25. Visit facebook.com/operaatusc for more information. — Patrick Wall

Monday 2

Chef Frank Bradley of Black Rooster is escaping the confines of an indoor kitchen for one night, but he isn’t going far. He and Kristian Niemi will be serving up a French-ish menu at City Roots for F2T Productions’ March Harvest Dinner. The three-course dinner will be paired with three wines and a cocktail for a relaxing early-spring/late-winter evening. Tickets are $75 per person. Find out more at f2tproductions.com. — April Blake

Tuesday 3

If you’re looking to inspire your daughters with motionless metaphors for feminism, the Columbia Museum of Art’s Focal Points gallery talk series kicks off Women’s History Month with Fabulous Femmes, a tour of the CMA collection with docent Cindy Jurgensen that focuses on strong female figures from ancient Rome to today. The tour is free for members, and admission for non-members is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over 65 and military members, and $5 for college students and children 7 to 18. Children six and under are free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Wednesday 4

The world’s premier Chinese dance and music company, Shen Yun, returns to the Koger Center, arriving in a flurry of dazzling choreography, vividly colorful costumes, beautiful music, animated backdrops, singing and storytelling. It’s one of the more stunning displays of artistic expression and ultra-precise dancing one can see, and in addition to being incredible, it will probably make you regret giving up on those gymnastics classes when you were 12. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $80 to $150. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Look, we’re not saying ventriloquist comedian — ventrilocomedian? — Jeff Dunham is racist, misogynistic, homophobic and anti-Semitic. But his hacky, outdated, shopworn, minority-targeting, quote-unquote-politically-incorrect act is. Yet it remains so bewilderingly popular — with the MAGA set, especially, due to the race-based vitriol that informs Dunham’s, uh, “act” — that he still performs in huge arenas. Case in point: Dunham brings his Seriously?! tour — as in, seriously? We’re still talking about this guy? — to the Colonial Life Arena at 6 p.m.; tickets are $50.50. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more information. — Patrick Wall