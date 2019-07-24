Wednesday 24
The premise behind Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School, which started in Brooklyn in 2005, is simple: You get together with folks, you crack open some booze, and you draw some stuff. The Columbia branch of Dr. Sketchy’s celebrates a decade of drinking and drawing tonight; the sketching begins at 8:30 p.m. at a private residence. The event is BYOB; there’s no mention of it also being BYODS — drawing supplies — but that stands to reason, doesn’t it? Visit facebook.com/drsketchyscola for more information. — Patrick Wall
Thursday 25
If you’re one of that rare group of Americans who enjoys both laughing and beer, then we may have found the event for you at Conquest Brewing Company. The North American Comedy Brewery Tour brings great stand-ups to breweries around, well, North America, and they’re making a stop in Columbia tonight. So rather than worrying about the three-drink minimum at a typical comedy club, why not stick to a however-many-I-want minimum and support a local brewery in the process? Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and admission is $15. Visit comedybrewerytours.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
From Pride and Prejudice to the latest sitcom, it’s clear that a mistake or faux pas can often lead to our best — or at least most relatable — stories. That’s likely why the Carolina Archive of Storytelling chose “blunder” as the theme for their latest story slam at The War Mouth. Tales of woe can often make for good raconteur fodder, so why not come offer yours? As always, stories are required to be 10 minutes or less and at least loosely related to the theme, and must be told without notes. Tales start at 8:30 p.m., admission is free. Find more information, including sign-up details, at facebook.com/CarolinaStorytelling. — Kyle Petersen
Friday 26
There’s camp and then there’s camp — A Midsummer Night’s Camp Party at the Columbia Museum of Art is a little of both. This “camp party for adults” will feature a variety of activities, including “hikes” through the gallery with Patti O’Furniture, arts and crafts activities galore, and a camp fire-esque story slam hosted by the What She Said project. Music form DJ Alejandro Florez, drinks from the Whig and food from Smokey Loggins and the Haute Dog Lady round out the evening. Kids shouldn’t have all the camp fun, right? $5 entry; doors at 7 p.m. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. — Kyle Petersen
The Monsters of Our Time, the latest exhibition assembled by local kaiju enthusiast and master of Neo Monster Island, Sean McGuinness, closes tonight at West Columbia eyeglass emporium Frame of Mind. Its closing Atomic Party is modeled after the fabled atomic parties of Red Scare-era Las Vegas, wherein partygoers drank and danced and laughed in the face of the terrible power of the atom. Sounds like a blast. Admission is free, and the party runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit artofeyewear.com for more information. — Patrick Wall
Saturday 27
Choreographer and director Ashley Moore’s Tiny Coven studio continues to brandish its professed status as “Columbia’s weirdest bellydance company” with events like Skyline Follies, which combines dancers of various skill levels together in highly thematic flights of fantasy. This iteration features characters in an anachronistic universe ruled by a “mother-goddess,” which is always a bit of what bellydance performances feel like anyway, right? We digress. Performance is at 7 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center. Cover is $10. There will be a cash bar and dancing revelry after the show. Find more info at tappsartscenter.com. — Kyle Petersen
How old is DJ Irv? Well, a gentleman never asks and a lady never tells. So let’s just leave it that DJ Irv, one of the mainstay disc jockeys on Columbia’s party circuit, is throwing his annual Birthday Funkshun and Dance Party fundraiser at Foxfield Bar and Grille at 8 p.m. Classic rock variety band The Biggest Wave performs, then DJ Irv spins the night away. Visit facebook.com/foxfieldbar for more information. — Patrick Wall
Sunday 28
Celebrate Peru’s independence from the Spanish empire? Sure, why not — especially when doing so includes a special three-course Peruvian dinner crafted by Kay Boyd from K&K Gourmet? Choose from one of two menu options for Fiesta Patrias at Curiosity Coffee Bar, and purchase a $60 per person ticket ahead of time through SquareUp. Each course comes with a wine or beverage pairing hand-selected by Curiosity’s knowledgeable baristas. The dinner runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Go to curiositycoffeebar.com for more info. — April Blake
Monday 29
You’ve only got a couple more days to check out the Look! photography exhibition at EdVenture Children’s Museum, and it’s absolutely worth your time. A stunning collection of photos of children with disabilities, Look! tells the story of some very brave and very special people, and it doesn’t just do so with pictures. Each of the children in this collection were also matched up with writers to tell their stories, and the combination is moving, to say the least. EdVenture is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The exhibition remains on view through July 31. Visit edventure.org/columbia for admission price info. — Vincent Harris
Tuesday 30
Drink Small is a treasure — not just because he’s maybe the oldest living bluesman in the state (and thus a conduit to South Carolina’s rich musical heritage), but that he’s still performing well into his 80s. Small leads the small — hey-o! — Drink Small New Funk Band at The White Mule tonight; the 7 p.m. concert is preceded by a small ceremony at the Five Points mural on Saluda Avenue at 6:30 p.m., and followed by a jam session. Visit facebook.com/WhiteMuleCola for more info. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 31
Through a highly supportive team and sheer force of will, Columbia native and dancer Cooper Rust has continued to grow her Artists for Africa initiative that funds dance education and professional opportunities for children in Kibera, the largest urban slum in Kenya and the third largest slum in the world. This is the seventh edition of the annual fundraiser, this year hosted at Central Energy at BullStreet, and it features ballet performances, African dancing and drumming, and plenty of inspiration along with a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, artisanal creations from Kenya for sale and a silent auction. Admission is $35. Event begins at 6 p.m. Head to artistsforafricausa.org for more info. — Kyle Petersen