701 Center for Contemporary Art centers the Black gaze in new exhibition 'Oppositional Free Gazing,'

Michaela Pilar Brown, the executive director at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, wanted to celebrate Black art that sidesteps the dominant power dynamics in American visual culture in the organization's newest exhibition.
That framework, which Brown also notes is inspired by the writings of Audre Lorde and bell hooks, the latter of whom penned the essay which gives the exhibition its title, “Oppositional Free Gazing,” brings together four visual artists whose practice and subject matter is adventurous and varied.
“I wanted to look at artists who were making work outside of a white gaze, who are making work for Black audiences,” Brown said. “The work is for everyone. But it isn't in response to white imagination, or how a white audience would imagine Black images.”
Digital artist Isaac Udogwu makes use of AI creation and animation to create startling digital worlds; Marcel Taylor works with paint and photo collage as he explores architecture and portraiture; Tarish Pipkin (Jeghetto) brings puppetry and performance to bare on a haunting lynching scene; and Cedric Umoja takes inspiration from graffiti culture and hip-hop in his dynamic, abstracted deconstruction of language and letters.
What unites them is as simple as it is profound — a rejection (or, perhaps, a decentering) of the assumed white perspective.
It’s a notion that speaks very directly to Udogwu, whose Afrofuturist approach to digital creation quite directly.
“My mission really is to create spaces for black people to escape to, just to give us a space to be free and liberated, and where we live without restraint, or any outside forces oppressing us,” he said. “I use (Afrofuturism) as a way to create a type of future that is tangible to us, to seem possible for us.”
There’s a certain technological playfulness to this vision — part of Udogwu’s contribution to the exhibition are pieces that uses A.I. software to imagine a literal mash-up of Jacob Lawrence and Francis Bacon art, along with his own imagined versions of such a remix. His other work often does similar juxtapositions, borrowing from influences that range from African-American spiritualism and cosmology to science fiction and martial arts.
Cedric Umoja offers a similar blend of historical honoring and speculative possibility in his art, although his work, featured on large-scale canvas in the exhibition, presents a more abstracted vision that is inspired by graffiti culture and dives deeply into a deconstructed vision of language and letters.
The end result is a nod towards how hip-hop culture approaches language, he said, where “breaking (language) is a means of empowerment, a way to make something that’s not ours, ours.”
For Marcel Taylor, a relatively “traditional” artist based in Maryland, his work layers photo collage and painting to highlight the vulnerability and vibrancy of both historically Black neighborhoods facing gentrification and portraits of black women.
“There are lots of textures and stratified fragments and stripes (in my work) that symbolizes the internal scarring, or the emotional scarring, that African-Americans suffer from living in this society,” Taylor said, connecting the symbolism to a host of issues ranging from the justice system to voting rights.
The North Carolina-based Pipkin, who creates under the Jeghetto moniker, rounds out the group with a display of his puppets and an accompanying performance screening from his “Just Another Lynching: An American Horror Story.” The grim piece, which features a haunting image of Ku Klux Klansmen riding in the back of a pickup truck alongside an evocatively-rendered Black family the racist mob rips apart, was created to connect this historical process with modern-day racism.
“We’re not getting kidnapped in the middle of the night and being lynched, but we are getting pulled over and gunned down in cold blood over a traffic violation,” said Pipkin in a recorded interview on his website about the production. “It’s mentally exhausting being Black in this country, and I wanted to be reflected (in the piece).”
The exhibition is part of a long-standing commitment from the gallery to highlight diverse stories, both in terms of the medium and the artists presenting, but Brown notes that there is still something powerful about highlighting this art in this kind of cultural space.
“I think where it's tricky is that Black art has not always been welcomed in these white box spaces,” she said. “If you look at the national numbers for who have solo exhibitions in major museums, who is being funded to produce work, there is a shift going on where major funders are looking to highlight a diversity of stories in ways that they haven't before. But traditionally, the structure that exists within the art world often locked out certain kinds of stories.”
She continued.
“I think for 701, we're just continuing tradition. You know, that's been a part of our history all along. And that we're making space for everyone. Everyone is welcome, everyone is welcome to hear the stories. But these particular pieces, this body of work, tells a Black story in a very unapologetic way,” Brown said.
Oppositional Free Gazing
Through Oct. 13. 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whale St. Free. 701cca.org.