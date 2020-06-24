40-year retrospective of SC artist lands during interesting moment for Columbia

Wendyth Wells, the owner of City Art, had a pretty hectic Saturday on May 30. The venerable downtown Columbia art gallery and art supply store (opened in 1970) is also a busy event space, and there was a small wedding going on that day. They also had to deal with some flooding in their basement.

Both would become minor issues, though, when an initially peaceful protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes turned violent and spilled out from Police Headquarters on Washington Street and into the Vista nightlife and entertainment district, including Lincoln Street, where City Art is located.

“If they’d thrown a Molotov cocktail into City Art, the building would’ve exploded,” Wells says. “Our downstairs store is full of art supplies.”

While some businesses near City Art were vandalized or damaged, the gallery escaped unscathed, which was very good news for local artist Patton Blackwell. Nineteen of her paintings had already been hung in the gallery for a new exhibit called Four Decades of Patton Blackwell. The exhibit does indeed feature 40 years or so of Blackwell’s work, a collection of swirling, abstract landscapes with vivid, eye-catching color schemes.

The exhibit has been in the works since January and was originally supposed to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that. Then it was rescheduled for May 18, and then for June 2. In fact, it’s fair to wonder if at some point, Wells thought Four Decades of Patton Blackwell wasn’t going to open at all.

“I didn’t think the show wasn’t going to happen,” Wells says. “It was just a matter of when. Because of COVID, I didn’t see the need to have any time restraints — it would come together when it came together.”

Blackwell is excited about the exhibit finally opening, and says that seeing 40 years of work put together has been quite an experience.

“It’s pretty amazing to me that I have four decades of work,” she says. “Sometimes life goes by very quickly.”

The paintings in the exhibit reflect a lifetime of travel for Blackwell, who was born in Columbia but spent years living around the world in Europe, Israel, Turkey, North Africa and Brazil. One can see a kaleidoscopic range of dreamlike landscapes in her work, including the green fields of Camden, where she’s lived since 1996.

“A lot of the paintings really do bring back where and when I finished a certain painting,” she relates. “I remember being in Rio De Janeiro, where I lived for 14 years, and finishing a painting at the end of the Carnival time, which is an incredible time for Brazil. So there are a lot of significant moments that I remember in my artwork from 1987 to 2019 and 2020.”

Despite the fact that in some cases, four decades and a continent or two separate her paintings, Blackwell says that once her exhibit was assembled, she saw a common thread in her work.

“I felt like each painting and each time period and each feeling were unique,” she says. “But in fact to see 19 of them all together, everything flows together throughout the 40 years, which is amazing. Somehow, even though a 2019 painting and a 1993 painting are hung right next to each other, you don’t have the feeling that more than 20 years have passed. So I think there is a thread that continues through all the work, and actually I was very pleased with that.”

Blackwell acknowledges that it’s somewhat ironic to unveil an exhibit that was inspired by her travels around the world at a time when we’re not supposed to be traveling, but she sees her art, and all art, as vital during these stressful times.

“Sometimes painting is a kind of search for the light and the hope,” she says. “I think it’s particularly nice that I’m able to do it at this time in Columbia, because it’s really a time when everybody, including myself, is questioning our lives and questioning what’s going on. One thing that I’ve felt through the pandemic is that art and music and books and plays and ballets and things like that are things that have kept us alive.”{hr /}Four Decades of Patton Blackwell

