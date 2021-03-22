3 Columbia-area artists, 1 dutch painter at the top of their game in if ART exhibition

“Good things come in small packages” is a popular saying. The same can be said for small galleries like if ART on Lincoln Street, which this month features copious samples of the work of four contemporary artists: Anna Redwine, Kees Salentijn, Mary Gilkerson and James Busby.

Anna Redwine is no stranger to the if ART Gallery. A New Orleans native who earned her MFA at the University of South Carolina, she was last featured at this important repository of creative expression in 2019 with a show entitled “Ancestor Self Portrait,” an assortment of carbon-on-paper renderings of human faces. Each likeness a variation of the artist’s own, the works were meant to connect both Redwine and the viewer to the shared experience of generations over time.

Empathy was the focus of that exhibition, and it remains paramount in her current series of watercolor pastel drawings entitled “The Rabbit.” In over a dozen delicate images, Redwine presents different views of the same small mammal, often off-center against a white background, a positioning that mirrors the artist’s seemingly extemporaneous mark making. Yet, we know from Redwine’s own commentary that she expends much preliminary effort in the study of her subjects. What appears to be a facile sketch is actually the product of careful preparatory scrutiny, what the artist herself labels a “focused experience of empathy with another living thing.”

Adjoining Redwine’s expressive drawings are about 30 mixed-media pieces by noted Dutch expressionist Kees Salentijn. Inspired by the avant-garde experiments of the artists associated with the mid-20th-century movement called CoBrA (Copenhagen, Brussels, Amsterdam) and the work of Dutch-American master Willem de Kooning, Salentijn blends the abstract and the figurative to produce pieces that combine calculated gesture and spontaneous doodling. What results are playful compositions, both colorful and exuberant, that capture the joyful abandon of childhood.

Salentijn is someone that gallery owner Wim Roefs has known for a long time, so when the artist discovered a treasure trove of his works from the ’80s and ‘90s in his overstuffed studio, he sent them to his friend in Carolina. Thus, local art patrons have a rare opportunity to purchase, as part of a series appropriately labeled “The Find,” now-classic pieces by one of the most prominent artists working in the Netherlands.

So many works are on view in the current show that some have been given pride of place in the mezzanine. On display at the top of the stairs are about 30 landscape-inspired monotypes by the Columbia-based artist Mary Gilkerson. These one-of-a-kind prints, the result of painting on plexiglass and then transferring that image to paper by using a press, have a loose painterly quality. Most in the current exhibition feature riverscapes as seen from midstream and peering down the length of the waterway — the artist has extensively explored the Edisto — or more abstract pieces that replicate the shimmering surface of water.

The fourth artist whose work is showcased at the gallery is Chapin-based minimalist James Busby, who won the inaugural 701 CCA Prize in 2012. He is perhaps best known for applying graphite and acrylic to thick layers of polished gesso to produce paintings composed of colorful geometric shapes. Busby also frequently sands and cuts into the surface to create works that appeal to the sense of touch almost as much as to the eye.

Collectively entitled “Sit and Listen,” Busby’s current assortment of a dozen paintings, whose surface angles often make them read as low-relief sculpture, are, one might imagine, largely the products of the artist’s own innate sense of visual rhythm and rhyme. Just as the artist himself must “sit and listen” to where his art intends for him to go, the viewer too must invest a moment of quiet contemplation into each piece until it begins to declare its essence.

The collective show at if ART offers a prime opportunity to sample in an intimate setting an excellent selection of the work of four artists at the top of their game.

Anna Redwine, Kees Salentijn, Mary Gilkerson and James Busby

Through March 27. if ART Gallery. 1223 Lincoln St. ifartgallery.blogspot.com.