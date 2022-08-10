2 local playwrights debuting new works at Trustus Theatre's True Crime Rep

Trustus Theatre's annual summer Playwrights' Festival is doubling down this year, presenting the premiere of not one but two new locally written plays, both based on true, sensational events.
Initially slated for production in 2020 and postponed for two years due to COVID-19, True Crime Rep offers two original plays by Columbia authors running in repertory. "Composure," a ripped-from-the-headlines-of 1903 tale of political and journalistic conflict among powerful families, is written and directed by longtime Trustus Company member Jason Stokes, and opens first, on August 11. The second by Charlie Finesilver is the August 18 “House Calls: The Strange Tale of Dr. Gale”, which follows a local psychiatrist who led a double life as a cat burglar.
Both playwrights discovered their lurid and indeed surreal subject matter by accident.
Stokes first heard of the murder of N.G. Gonzales, an editor of The State newspaper (the last editor of the paper worth shooting, as multiple generations of local reporters have waggishly suggested) by then-lieutenant governor James Tillman (played by Jon Whit McClendon and Clint Poston respectively) through a presentation at his day job at the South Carolina Bar nearly 18 years ago.
The author studied media arts and film in college and originally imagined the story as a screenplay.
"I knew the story, but not how to tell it," Stokes said. "The 'why' is more interesting to me than the story itself. I became enamored of the 'why.’ Why did (Tillman) shoot somebody?"
Researching contemporary accounts and court records at the South Caroliniana Library, Stokes found himself in awe of the notoriety and celebrity of the parties involved: Patrick Nelson (played by Stan Gardner), one of the founders of the prominent Nelson Mullins law firm, defended Tillman, while William Thurmond (played by G. Scott Wild), father of an infant named Strom, acted as prosecutor.
The defendant's uncle, "Pitchfork Ben" Tillman (Hunter Boyle) was governor, and his statue still stands on the grounds of the State Capitol, only yards away from the murder site. The site was at the corner of Main Street and Gervais Street, then a former trolley stop but now where the beloved dive The Whig is, Stoke explained.
A few blocks away, an obelisk honoring Gonzales rises at the intersection of Sumter and Senate Streets, while Gonzales Hall, the main performance space in the Koger Center, attests to the lasting influence of his family.
For Stokes, the challenge of recreating what was called "the trial of the century" — one which attracted national media attention including coverage by Joseph Pulitzer's "New York World" — was its scope.
"You've got the world and you've got to put the world in a box ... but keep the story elements,” he said.
Finesilver, on the other hand, discovered his subject matter at the supermarket, spotting a newspaper headline about the suicide of Dr. Ian Gale, decades after his crime spree.
"As I was reading it, I kept saying to myself, ‘No way. Not possible. A successful, well-dressed savvy psychiatrist, no less, who had burglarized so many houses over a period of four years? Wow. This wasn't just a perp going to do a hit-and-run to make a few bucks,’” he said. “Right away I knew I was going to do a play about Gale. I have had the sense that Gale wanted me to write this; it felt like he was tapping me on the shoulder."
Finesilver originally began writing to document his experiences in the Peace Corps; after retiring to the Midlands area, the lifelong theater fan and attendee turned to writing plays. Since then, several have been performed off-Broadway at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre.
In researching Gale (portrayed by Jeff Driggers), the author said that he drew from the protagonist's own book, and also interviewed former patients, a journalist, the Chief of Police at that time, a colleague and a victim of his robbery.
“These first-hand accounts were wonderful and brought even more energy to the script,” he said.
Finesilver noted that in his writings, Gale "comes across as a real character, very opinionated," but not overly forthcoming as to motivations. He set out to explore these.
"He's a psychiatrist, and you would think he would want to delve into the reasons that would drive him to commit such serial crimes. I decided to run with it,” he concluded.
Directed by Ginny Ives, "House Calls" also features Clark Wallace, Jordan Postal, Chris Cockrell, and Sheldon Paschal. The "Composure" cast includes Kevin Bush, Libby Campbell Turner, Terrance Henderson, and Katie Leitner.