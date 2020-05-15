1 or 2 — Episode 7: Bob Evans and Claudio Olivera

Tip jar for Claudio Olivera

There’s a moment a little more than halfway through this week’s gracefully lilting 1 or 2 performance of Mozart’s Concerto for Bassoon in B-flat major when the sound of a passing van surges like a timpani roll. It lands as pianist Claudio Olivera and bassoonist Bob Evans rise into another gentle swell, feeling both well-timed and incongruous with the mood of the piece.

It’s a moment that leaves me thinking of the dissonance of our daily lives. This particularly beautiful spring has been full of temperate days and vibrant blooms and leaves, such as the ones behind Olivera and Evans as they play outside the Vista’s Lincoln Street Tunnel. But despite the resplendence of the weather, the anxiety brought on by our pandemic circumstances — and increasingly by our conflicting views on how to handle them — still rears its head.

Watching these skilled musicians play outside, with the environment interjecting, also leaves me looking forward to the days when we get at least somewhat back to normal, and outdoor events (like June’s annual Make Music Columbia, which places such performances throughout the city) once more allow us the opportunity to take in such special treats in person.

The 1 or 2 performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during the COVID-19 slowdown, and to provide those artists a chance to earn a paycheck when such opportunities are rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)