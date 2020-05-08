1 or 2 — Episode 6: Brian Patrick the Vocalinist

Tip jar for Brian Patrick

Brian Patrick, aka Columbia’s omnipresent Vocalinist, has an approach that just shouldn’t work. But somehow, it does.

Playing an electric violin and singing into an effect-laden microphone and vocoder, he performs covers of popular hits from street corners, mining a transfixing level of raw emotion from songs he didn’t write, and often weren’t that powerful to begin with.

Appearing frequently at events such as Main Street’s weekly Soda City Market, his ubiquitous style has made him one of the city’s most identifiable buskers.

And he once more proves the strange appeal of his act in the latest episode of 1 or 2, taking to one of his familiar Main Street corners to offer spare but engrossing takes on Sia’s “Chandelier” and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” their respective attempts to let loose with a night out on the town and find connection to stave off loneliness rendered appropriately desperate in these still anxious days of COVID-19 — especially during the latter, where Patrick fights the gusting wind to be heard.

An effort to connect Columbia audiences with local artists during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get paid when such chances are rare, the 1 or 2 performance series will continue through the coming weeks. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)