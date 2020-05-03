1 or 2 — Episode 5: Amos Hoffman

The newest 1 or 2 performance finds one of Columbia’s best guitarists performing in front of the visage of perhaps its most iconic six-stringer. Local jazz fixture Amos Hoffman is this week’s artist, and he showcases his talent in front of the V in the Five Points neighborhood’s centerpiece Chad Brady mural, with the face of Midlands blues great Drink Small beaming from within the letter’s outline.

The Israeli transplant proves himself worthy of his in-demand status on the local jazz scene, zipping through an intricate, but airy, take on the popular standard “I Should Care,” displaying just the right balance of technical virtuosity and elegant musicality.

While we can’t yet go back to a local club and see Hoffman play with one of his various ensembles, his touch for his instrument remains impressive regardless of the medium or context.

Intended to keep Columbia connected with local artists during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and to provide those artists with a paycheck when they’ve become hard to come by, the 1 or 2 performance series will continue through the coming weeks. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)