1 or 2 — Episode 49: Todd Mathis

Tip jar for Todd Mathis

This week’s “1 or 2” is ripe with tension.

There’s tension between Todd Mathis' grave ode and the bright and joyful “Come & See Cayce!” mural by Joel Gothran that stands behind him.

And there’s tension within the song itself, as Mathis’ ambling strums and serene whistle solos bely the blunt words with which he expresses his disgust at the death penalty.

It’s an issue with which South Carolinians are once more actively grappling. The state, which hasn’t put a prisoner to death since 2011, is now struggling to implement a new law that looks to overcome the scarcity of lethal injection drugs by making electrocution and firing squads enforceable alternatives.

Mathis, a Columbia singer-songwriter with a long history of telling it like he sees it, does not shy away from the political hot buttons wrapped up in the death penalty. The new song, called “Guillotine,” was written “back in 2017 or so,” per his Bandcamp page, and released last month.

He observes that the titular decapitator used to be a go-to tool for executions, questioning the amount to which the method of killing even matters when considering whether we should do it.

“It’s getting harder to buy the drugs / To kill the thugs,” he sings, parroting racist rhetoric to drive home his point.

“I don’t think there’s a humane way to kill,” he posits before each of his lulling whistle interludes, declaring, “Pull the trigger / Drop the blade / Inject the arm / It’s all the same,” before the first recitation.

No matter how you feel about the death penalty and the methods to which South Carolina is resorting to enforce it, Mathis should leave you thinking hard about your position.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started in April 2020 to connect Columbians with local artists during the pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more "1 or 2" videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)