1 or 2 — Episode 48: H3RO

Freedom.

It’s probably wrong to say that we talk about the concept more than ever. America is always obsessing over the nature of freedom — and always struggling to make all of its citizens equally free.

But the COVID era has brought with it many questions about our freedom. Should I be free to not wear a mask if I don’t want to, even if it may harm my fellow Americans? Should I be able to return to my normal life without a coronavirus vaccine should I be uncomfortable getting one?

These concerns pale in comparison to Black and Asian Americans who continue to beg a more essential question: Shouldn’t I be free to live, to exist without fear of prejudice or violence aimed at the color of my skin?

All of this swirls through my mind as I watch this week’s excellent performance from H3RO.

The Greenville-via-Columbia rapper performs two songs backed by decidedly non-traditional accompaniment: solo acoustic guitar from Jonathan Boatright, a member of his live band. The looped string instrument delivers more invigorating texture than firm rhythm, allowing the emcee to undulate his pace, and showcase the propulsive power of his flow.

The songs, “Freedom” and “Can I Be Happy?,” interrogate liberty from personal angles. H3RO demands to be free to express himself and carry himself as he sees fit, reacting specifically in the second song to the notion that because he sometimes reacts to life with righteous anger, there are some who greet his joy with confusion.

Delivered in front of Ija Charles’ expansive new downtown mural nodding to the history of Columbia’s once-Black Wall Street, the performance offers a timely rumination on what it means to be free.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)