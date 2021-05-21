1 or 2 — Episode 47: Dead Swells

Tip jar for Dead Swells

Stripped-back performances have always been valuable.

These "1 or 2" sessions started out stripped-back by necessity, a way to safely and responsibly film musicians and other performing artists doing their thing during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to reach audiences when audiences were stuck at home.

We continue our slow march back to normal (pause to knock on the closest available piece of wood), but renditions that prune an artist's regular instrumentation remain an important way to engage with them. Case in point: This week's performance from Dead Swells' Paul Nederostek.

Many in Columbia are used to hearing the singer girded by his band's sleek and propulsive indie rock — or the layered, echoing groove-scapes on Dead Swells' self-titled 2020 full-length, for which he sang and played every part.

But this week's medley of two quick songs (filmed in front of Gretchen Lorthrop's "Jubilaeus" sculpture in Bank of America Plaza) isn't diminished by the absence of his backers or his own multi-tracked accompaniment. If anything, it brings new appreciation to his tunes' rich emotionalism and the raw feeling he brings to performing them — which his attractively wounded vocals and bluntly toned, but engagingly active guitar playing accentuate nicely.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started in April 2020 to connect Columbians with local artists during the pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more "1 or 2" videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)