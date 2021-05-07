1 or 2 — Episode 46: Paisley and the Birdwalkers

Tip jar for Paisley and the Birdwalkers

The search for romance is a breakneck mess fueled by libations and late nights in Paisley and the Birdwalkers’ “Solar Flare.”

“I knocked over a barstool and ruined your plans / Well, honey, you’re still torturing me,” Paisley Marie sings during this week’s “1 or 2” performance, her big, brassy voice beautifully filling up all the available space in the acoustic-guitar-and-bass arrangement. “I never meant to take it this far / I said, “I think I love you,” and you tried to jump out of my car,” she wryly observes before the first chorus.

It’s not an aspirational song, but its youthful energy, and its potent mix of nostalgia and regret leave me thinking about the rock concerts that weren’t during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the reckless love affairs that never had a chance to start and stop and start again while the bands played.

Maybe it’s how well this song communicates the sweet relief of finally shedding some troublesome person — or some paralyzing pandemic — from your life. Or maybe it’s how nicely the scene envisions bright, exciting days when we finally put coronavirus in the rearview — with two-thirds of Paisley and the Birdwalkers, a promising young rock band poised to do great things, playing in a charming new parklet on Columbia’s Main Street.

Either way, I’m here for it.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started in April 2020 to connect Columbians with local artists during the pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)