1 or 2 — Episode 43: Tammaka Staley

Tip jar for Tammaka Staley

I’ll keep this brief — because Tammaka Staley is far better at this words thing than I am.

Her spoken word piece “My Skin” (performed in front of Michael Dantzler's "Columbia Map of Infinite Connectedness" mural in the Lincoln Tunnel in the Vista) speaks for itself, and doesn’t need anyone else to speak for it.

So I will simply say that her emotionally honest but still thoroughly charming delivery should be saved and used again and again by anyone who needs to argue against the idea that poetic recitation is somehow lesser than other forms of performative art. And that watching her deliver lines like, ”Felt no more comfort than the cysts and pimples starting riots on my face / Each one a raised fist ripping the surface / Inflamed and growing like tension / Bullet big / Shoot first when the smile triggers the cheek,” wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the message, “land of the free my a**,” hit as powerfully as any episode in the “1 or 2” series.

More than anything, “My Skin” reminds me that the beauty we see in art and the beauty we see in ourselves are among our most personal truths. I hope the video helps you reflect on both.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started in April 2020 to connect Columbians with local artists during the pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)