1 or 2 — Episode 42: K Ford

Tip jar for K Ford

Keep the fire burning.

That’s a central theme in Columbia singer K Ford’s patient, meditative “The Shining,” included on her debut album, “The Release.”

“Cannot imagine what my life would be / Without my light shining / From inside / Inside of me,” she sings with an urgent tremolo during this week’s “1 or 2” session, creating rich tension between her crackling passion and her pre-recorded accompaniment of spare and steady guitar, drums, strings and piano.

Maintaining your light amid the many travails this world will send to douse it is no small task, and Ford’s song is a welcome rumination and reminder to never neglect that important work.

The idea of tending the fire of identity is also wrapped up in the art that stands behind Ford during this week’s performance. “The Guardian,” a sculpture in Hyatt Park created by Robert C. Doster, Michelle Gay and art students at Eau Claire High School, is a striking figure with four arms. Two of the hands hold small flames. Two encompass an arch that suggests radiating light.

The identity of this neighborhood is personal for Ford. She spent much time growing up at her grandmother’s house close by on Monticello Road. Performing her song in this place, with “The Guardian” and the iconic sign of Zesto Angelo’s alternating in the background, the song also serves as a reminder to tend the fire of our city’s history and culture as we try to advance it into the future.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19 and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY LESLIE LEONARD AND DAVID STRINGER)