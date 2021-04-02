1 or 2 — Episode 41: Teiji Mack

Tip jar for Teiji Mack

“‘Cus really, no rules / Long as you ruling on you”

What a great perspective — on art, on life — that Columbia rapper and producer Teiji Mack offers on “Time,” the three-and-a-half-minute, no-need-for-a-hook manifesto he released as a single in January — and performs in front of Osamu Kobayashi strikingly colorful “Middle of Nowhere” mural in the heart of Columbia’s bustling Vista for this week’s “1 or 2” session.

Mack lives up to this ideal — on the song, morphing through winningly arcane boasts, honest talk about needing more money and humble come-ons with a smooth and flexible flow — and across his impressively large catalog — where the beats incorporate a wide variety of indie/electronic-leaning flavors and his vocal performances play fast and loose with the boundary between rapping and singing.

I hope you take this latest “1 or 2” episode as a reminder that there are moments when the best way forward is to ignore the outside noise, and let your own convictions about your art, your work, your life guide your approach. Nobody can tell you how to be your best you better than yourself — take advice in stride, and find your own way forward.

In other words, be like Mack.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started in April 2020 to connect Columbians with local artists during the pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more "1 or 2" videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)