1 or 2 — Episode 4: Puppet Time Machine Theatre

Tip jar for Puppet Time Machine Theatre

If you’re not laughing, you’re crying.

It’s one of those cliches that’s so pervasive because it’s so thoroughly true. And this week, 1 or 2 offers a performance that very much looks to get you laughing through the COVID-19 blues.

Grammy-nominated children’s singer Molly Ledford serenades an anthropomorphized roll of toilet paper in “I Don’t See Much of You and You Don’t See Much of Me,” dueting with puppeteer Robert Padley, one of her partners in Puppet Time Machine Theatre. The romantic lampoon is full of giggle-inducing moments — "Tell me something only we would know," Ledford begs; "You mean like the freckle on your butt?" the roll asks — wringing mirth from the sudden scarcity of the essential bathroom commodity.

The pair performed in front of an appropriately French-ish mural by Pam Collins and Sergio Braga on the side of Cafe Strudel in West Columbia.

Created to provide readers with a connection to local arts during isolated times, and to give those artists a paycheck when they’ve become scarce, the 1 or 2 performance video series will continue through the coming weeks. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)