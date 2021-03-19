1 or 2 — Episode 39: Darren Woodlief

Tip jar for Darren Woodlief

There’s a gentle insistence to Columbia singer-songwriter Darren Woodlief’s performance for the “1 or 2” series.

It’s there in the soft and supple sound of his understated electric guitar. It’s there in his rich baritone, an instrument that can boom (as it often does with his band Pocket Buddha), but here is restrained to a delicate croon.

The song he sings outside the Edventure Children’s Museum, overlooking the Congaree River and the Gervais Street Bridge, is equally humble. “Insatiable Tastes'' grapples with knowing oneself, parsing the urges you should give into and the ones you shouldn’t, and how it’s often a question of degrees. The quick relief of food and libations can be happily enjoyed, as the first verse illustrates, but overindulgence brings consequences. There also consequences, later in the song, for the writer who denies himself:

“I met a poet, he gave up his pen for a vow / Tried not to write, but it turned out he didn’t know how / He said, ‘I’ve cast for comfort I no more can get / And thirst can find thirst all in all in a world full of wet.’”

Peace comes, it seems, from understanding what you need and coming to terms with it.

“So don’t, don’t leave me alone,” he sings in the chorus. “Because I’ve got insatiable tastes that I own.”

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19 and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)