1 or 2 — Episode 38: Jeff and Kelley Gregory

Tip jar for Jeff and Kelley Gregory

Welcome to the spring of holding on just a little bit longer.

This year, as the blooms return to the trees, the temperatures begin to warm, and the winds start to kick it up a notch, it’s a decidedly bittersweet moment. This, after all, was the way the world looked when COVID-19 shut life down last year. And while the spring weather still brings with it a sense of renewal, and while continued vaccinations promise an eventual end to these pandemic days, there’s a sense of “Groundhog Day” looping to this lovely March.

It’s well-timed, then, that Jeff and Kelley Gregory perform a song about holding on for this week’s “1 or 2.”

“I’ve been wanting to give up / I’ve been thinking it through,” the married pair sing together at the start of the chorus, harmonizing sweetly and plaintively. But they do not relent.

“It seems I need a few more hours down this road with you / The things you say / The songs we sing / The whole way through / Never wanted to give up / When I’m with you.”

“Give Up,” a song that endorses the opposite of its title, is one of those wonderful interpersonal odes that easily applies to other situations as well. In this case, I take it as a reminder to focus on the things that have buoyed my oft-depleted sense of hope these past 12 months.

It’s time to hold on a little longer. Songs like this help, especially when they’re performed on a vista overlooking the Saluda River.

Jeff Gregory’s folk-rock band, The Runout, has been in the studio of late, working on the follow-up to its 2019 debut, “Ready or Not.” Here’s hoping for a full-band version of “Give Up” that fleshes out its beautiful bones.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started in April to connect Columbians with local artists during the pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more "1 or 2" videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY LESLIE LEONARD AND DAVID STRINGER)