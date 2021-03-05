1 or 2 — Episode 37: Tripping on Bricks

Tip jar for Tripping on Bricks
“Thumbing for a ride / So let’s pray the odds are on our side.”
In this week’s “1 or 2,” Ridge DeVuono applies this hope first to the state of a world seized by civil unrest, and then to a couple preparing to head out west, drop off resumes and hope for the best.
The personal is political. It’s not just an appropriate if cliched response to anyone who might balk at a rock band like Columbia’s Tripping on Bricks mingling the existential anxiety of current events with the stress of a relationship in transition. It’s the entire point of doing so.
This country and world have gone through a lot in the last year. The COVID-19 pandemic and an impassioned swell of activism and protest pushing for more equitable social justice have shaken our society to its core.
But that doesn’t mean that our lives stop.
Isolation breeds cabin fever, no matter the public health threat that pushes you to stay home. Preparing for a big move and a new chapter in your life is scary and overwhelming, no matter the other huge concerns that we all have to reckon with right now.
Stripped of the booming guitars and rhythms from the studio version, DeVuno’s plaintive solo rendition of “Tenants” (performed in front of Paul Silvestre’s “La Jeunesse (Youth)” sculpture in Boyd Plaza) aptly distills the exasperating swirl of personal and political concerns that cyclone through our minds these days.
In the process, he gives a reassuring answer to one of the song’s big questions: “Are we alone?”
