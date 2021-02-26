1 or 2 — Episode 36: Sadie Wiskes from the Columbia Children's Theatre

Tip jar for the Columbia Children's Theatre

Could there be anything more heartwarmingly Columbia than a talented local child performing a musical number called “Vanilla Ice Cream” in front of a dipped cone painted on Angelo's Zesto on North Main?

Of course not, and you get just this cute scene in this week’s “1 or 2,” as Sadie Wiskes from the Columbia Children’s Theatre acts out the song over a nicely recorded rendition that she laid down at Freeway Music. The performance, which takes place in front of Christine Lutfy’s mural, is an affirming reminder of the joy we can find as children while exploring our talents for the arts — even if most of us aren’t nearly so gifted as the young Wiskes — and the delight that is seeing a young person progress as an artist.

The Children’s Theatre has been doing its best to keep giving such gifts during the ongoing pandemic, offering a variety of virtual programming, including a YouTheatre performance of “The Wizard of Oz” that you can access starting on March 19. Tune in, and lend some support to keep this important institution around to entertain live audiences when COVID-19 recedes.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during the pandemic, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more "1 or 2" videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)